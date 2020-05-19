Piers Morgan slams MP Thérèse Coffey over coronavirus testing comments

TV's Piers Morgan slammed MP Thérèse Coffey for saying the government can be "proud" of Britain's coronavirus testing rate.

Piers Morgan slammed Thérèse Coffey's comments (Credit: ITV)

The Work and Pensions Secretary made the comments on Good Morning Britain's rival show BBC Breakfast as the government is still boycotting the ITV programme.

Piers keeps an eye on what ministers are saying on other shows so he can still challenge them on GMB.

Thérèse Coffey appeared on GMB last month and was criticised for not having the correct information.

Reporting Therese Coffey's words

Interrupting Dr Hilary Jones to report on the MP's words, he said: "She's just said we can look back on our testing, how we increased capacity, with pride. With pride!

"The British government is proud of the fact that we had no tests available for anyone in care homes. Or anyone in hospitals being sent to care homes."

Piers critcised Therese Coffey, who appeared on GMB last month (Credit: ITV)

Piers raged: "They're proud of our record on testing. Even though we stopped testing in the middle of March to catastrophic effect.

"It's a matter of pride for the government that our testing was such a spectacular failure."

Piers then became more and more incensed as he followed her interview on his tablet.

Reading the MP's words aloud, he went on: "'Over time we were able to do testing in care homes. Now testing is much more widely available, capacity is there.'

"'We can't force people to go and get testing.'"

Piers hits back

Turning to the camera, Piers then sent the MP a direct message, saying: "No Thérèse Coffey, you can't force people to get tested.

"What you can do is take the damn tests down to the care homes and give it to the people that need them.

"Actually the government can be somewhat proud"

On #BBCBreakfast @mrdanwalker asked Thérèse Coffey MP if she recognised claims that the government were slow to get #coronavirus testing available.

More here: https://t.co/NxF5MOFMN2 pic.twitter.com/n0lEvL2srO — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) May 19, 2020

"Because at the moment you're boasting about having 100,000 tests a day, but yesterday you tested 9,000 fewer people than you tested the day before.

"You're not ramping up, Therese Coffey, you're ramping down. And that is not something to be proud of, that is a scandal."

Death threats

Piers has constantly pulled the government up over its handling of the pandemic but not everyone is a fan of his bullish interview technique.

The GMB presenter has even received death threats.

Taking to Twitter on May 17, Piers hit back: "Memo to trolls: the more you try to silence me with foul-mouthed abuse, death threats & petitions for me to be fired, the louder & harder I will challenge the Govt over its handling of this crisis. Lives depend on it."

