Piers Morgan slams Government’s ‘disgraceful’ decision to boycott GMB

TV's Piers Morgan has slammed the government's decision to not appear on Good Morning Britain.

According to reports, Government ministers are avoiding the ITV daytime show amid changes to the lockdown rules.

Piers, 55, said their "punishment for asking difficult questions" is that Health Secretary Matt Hancock's "boycotting" the programme.

Piers Morgan slammed the government's decision to not appear on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers say on GMB?

The presenter said: "I think it's shameful. I think it's completely wrong.

"The reason Matt Hancock isn't doing our show is because the government sent out a procession of extremely poor junior ministers who couldn't answer basic questions about this.

"We got annoyed with them.

"Our punishment for asking difficult questions is that Matt Hancock is now boycotting this programme.

Piers accused Matt Hancock of "boycotting" GMB (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"As is every Government minister, as is the Prime Minister, during the biggest health crisis we've faced for 100 years."

He added: "It's a disgraceful way to treat you, the viewers, we can only apologise.

I think it's shameful. I think it's completely wrong.

"It's been going on for 10 days now."

In addition, Piers insisted: "They don't want to be challenged and asked difficult questions.

"We have the second-worst death toll in the world. We've made a series of cataclysmic mistakes.

"They don’t think your lives matter as much is what it boils down to.

"They have information that’s really important, but they don’t want to tell you. I think it’s an absolute disgrace."

Piers criticises Dominic Raab

Meanwhile, during Monday's show, Piers slammed Dominic Raab for appearing on BBC Breakfast but not GMB.

Piers slammed Dominic Raab for appearing on BBC Breakfast but not GMB (Credit: ITV)

He told Raab through the camera: "I know you don’t want to come on and answer any supplementaries, my supplementary would be how many?

"We need supplementaries because this is a complete shambles.

"No one’s got a clue about any of this and the fact you’re shuffling around this and not doing any interviews and want to answer the tough questions is pathetic."

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV, weekdays, from 6am.

