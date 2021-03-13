Piers Morgan has been slammed after sharing a fake picture of the Queen to promote his book on Twitter.

The former GMB star has been in hot water ever since he quit the show on Tuesday (March 9).

His remarks about Meghan Markle have divided fans, and Piers appears keen to cash in on the attention.

Royal fans aren’t happy with Piers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan slammed for ‘using’ the royal family on Twitter

The controversial presenter took to Twitter to urge fans to buy his book.

However, many were unhappy after he tweeted a Photoshopped image of the Queen holding it.

Piers wrote: “I don’t know who did this but I love it…. and there has to be an outside chance Her Majesty has had a sneak peak, as I know other royals like Camilla & Fergie have read it.

He added: “If you haven’t yet, and you care about free speech, get your order in!”

Fans rushed to share their anger over the tweet.

Some labelled Piers a hypocrite for “using” the Queen.

“So damaging our royal family in a TV interview is bad, but using them to flog your books is ok….” questioned one user.

“If you care about free speech, but don’t want others to have it and walk off when they have the cheek to argue your point then buy this book!” joked a second.

A third hit back: “Plugging your book because you have no wages from GMB any more…”

“Cashing in the royals whilst dissing on them… Shame on you!” said another.

“Using the Queen to promote your book? Outrageous!” said another.

Despite the complaints, some people still sided with Piers.

One fan replied: “Amazing! You should send Meghan a copy too!”

Piers and his son were targeted by a Meghan Markle fan (Credit: ITV)

Piers abused in the street

It’s been a rough week for the former GMB star.

After quitting the show, he decided to spend some time with his family.

However, even that managed to prove controversial.

While out with his son, Spencer, the pair were trolled by a Meghan Markle fan.

Spencer shared the story with fans on Twitter on Friday (March 12).

He called out a “woke Karen” for hitting back at them.

