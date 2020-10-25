Piers Morgan has shared a heartbreaking clip of his Cliff Richard interview ahead of tonight’s Life Stories episode.

The 55-year-old GMB presenter posted the video on Instagram, captioning: “Incredibly moving moment from tonight’s Life Stories show with Sir Cliff Richard.

“It’s such a revealing, emotional interview.”

The GMB host shared a clip from Life Stories on his Instagram (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com / Splash News and Pictures)

What does Sir Cliff say?

In the short but moving video, Piers says to Cliff: “20 years old is a tough age to lose your father.”

A visibly upset Sir Cliff replies: “It was a horrible, horrible time. He never saw the knighthood.”

His voice wavers slightly, as he adds: “He missed the best days of my life.”

Sir Cliff, 80, whose real name is Harry Rodger Webb, received his knighthood in 1995. His father passed away aged 56, in 1961.

Fans rushed to share condolences with the singer.

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories continues with Sir Cliff Richard (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan’s followers say?

One fan wrote: “I lost both of my parents at a very early age. I’m now in my 50s and still miss them every day! My heart goes out to Sir Cliff.”

Another said: “My grandad’s idol, he saw him in concert and even had a signed birthday card on his 80th.

“Unfortunately, he’s not with us anymore. We had Cliff’s Millennium Prayer at his funeral… Very moving. Will look forward to watching this.”

A third shared: “It’s horrible to lose a father at any age. God bless his soul.”

Piers teased the interview yesterday as it marks the 100th episode of Life Stories.

Taking to Instagram, Piers shared in view of his some 1.2 million followers: “Sir Cliff Richard was the first celebrity I ever interviewed, for the Wimbledon News as a 19-year-old cub reporter.

Sir Cliff Richard has kept a low profile in recent years (Credit: SplashNews)

“This Sunday night, 36 years later, he becomes my 100th Life Stories guest in a wonderfully moving, funny, revealing and emotional show.

“He was just as charming as he was to me all those years ago.”

– Piers Morgan’s Life Stories airs tonight (October 25) at 9pm on ITV.

