Eamonn Holmes says Piers Morgan ‘scared’ anxious Ruth Langsford with coronavirus remarks

Eamonn Holmes has said Piers Morgan has been "scaring" his wife Ruth Langsford with his coronavirus comments.

On Friday's This Morning (March 27), Ruth said she's been feeling anxious amid the pandemic.

Presenter Eamonn said: "To visibly watch you becoming anxious.

Eamonn Holmes said Piers Morgan has been "scaring" Ruth Langsford (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan offers to pay NHS workers' parking fines

"And you are too addicted, she wakes up first thing in the morning and puts on that Piers Morgan and he scares the life out of her what he’s saying right from 6am."

Ruth said: "Particularly at the moment."

Eamonn added: "And I watch you, I watch your face and how you become…"

Ruth continued: "You know what it is when you’re at home if you’re not watching the news and things it almost feels we are on a nice break from work at the moment, particularly as the weather has been so lovely.

Piers has been vocal on the coronavirus crisis (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"I can tidy up my kitchen cutlery draw and do a bit of cooking."

"And then you remember why you’re at home and why you’re not at work and then I think oh I’ll have a look at the news."

Piers has been giving his opinions on the coronavirus over the past few weeks on Good Morning Britain.

He previously criticised the Prime Minister Boris Johnson for not putting the country on lockdown at the start of the month.

Earlier this week, Boris enforced a three-week lockdown across the UK and Piers said the prime minister "finally seems to understand the gravity of this crisis".

What did he tweet?

He tweeted: "It's come dangerously late, but Prime Minister @BorisJohnson finally seems to understand the gravity of this Coronavirus crisis.

Piers offered to pay NHS workers' parking fines (Credit: ITV)

"He has taken the drastic action needed to protect the country from this deadly disease. His speech was serious, significant & necessary."

Meanwhile, Piers recently offered to pay NHS workers' parking fines.

What did he say?

The presenter said on Good Morning Britain: "To any health worker during the future of this crisis, if any of you get a parking ticket I will pay it for you.

"I will pay for it, and I will then go to the government and have the battle, and you don’t get involved."

