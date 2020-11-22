Piers Morgan reveals sweet moment with his dad after his ‘nasty bout of coronavirus’

Piers Morgan has revealed his dad is recovering from his “nasty bout” of COVID-19 but that some symptoms are lingering.

The Good Morning Britain star recently shared that both of his parents had contracted the virus but he has now posted a message on Instagram saying his dad is doing better, although he still hasn’t got his sense of taste and smell back.

In the accompanying snap, the pair are seen FaceTiming and Piers’ dad Glynne Pughe-Morgan is grinning about his football team Spurs making it to the top of the Premier League.

Piers, 55, is a huge fan of rival team Arsenal but joked that his dad deserved the happy moment.

What did Piers Morgan say about his dad?

He wrote on Instagram: “My father’s recovering from a nasty bout of COVID… and still hasn’t got his sense of taste & smell back…

“But tonight his beloved Spurs went top of the Premier League & even as a diehard Arsenal fan, I couldn’t begrudge him this moment of unbridled joy when we FaceTimed after the game.

“Congrats Dad!”

Piers Morgan said his dad is recovering from coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers’ parents both contracted the coronavirus

The presenter shared earlier this month that Glynne and his mother Gabrielle were both fighting the coronavirus.

He said the pair had been careful but had contracted it from someone in their bubble.

He said on GMB: “I would just like to say something to my parents who are both battling COVID and have been for two weeks.

Piers spoke about his parents contracting COVID-19 (Credit: ITV)

“It’s a scary thing for a family when your elderly parents, my parents are both in their late 70s and got it two weeks ago from someone in a family bubble but someone who had to go out and was very sensible but got the virus.

“But then bang, it was like dominoes – boom, boom, boom.

“They had one lunch together and within three days both my mum and dad had COVID-19.

“It’s been a long two weeks for our family.”

The GMB star said his parents doing a lot better (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He later updated viewers of the ITV show, saying his parents were doing a lot better.

Piers was actually born to Gabrielle and dentist Vincent O’Meara, who died when he was a baby. His mum went on to meet and marry Glynne and Piers took his surname.

