Piers Morgan reveals GMB has had its highest ratings ever as he taunts: ‘Keep going haters’

TV's Piers Morgan has hit back at haters as Good Morning Britain received its highest ratings ever.

The 55-year-old presenter proudly shared the news with his 7.6million followers on Twitter today (June 23).

Posting a snap of himself and co-host Susanna Reid on the show, Piers wrote: "BREAKING: Good Morning Britain hit a new all-time ratings high yesterday - 27.5% audience share, 1% higher than ever before.

BREAKING: Good Morning Britain hit a new all-time ratings high yesterday - 27.5% audience share, 1% higher than ever before. The more people attack or boycott us, the more viewers we get. Keep going haters... pic.twitter.com/t4m1JBzMoK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 23, 2020

"The more people attack or boycott us, the more viewers we get. Keep going haters."

Viewers were quick to praise their efforts, with one saying: "To be fair that is pretty impressive!"

Another wrote: "So well deserved. Congrats to all the team."

A third added: "Keep at them Piers and Susanna, get the truth and show how truly incompetent the government really is!!!"

Piers shared the news on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

More good news

The news is yet another feat for Piers and the team after GMB became the highest rated ITV show for the first time ever last week.

The controversial presenter beat the likes of This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to the top spot.

Read more: Piers Morgan apologises to GMB viewers after row with Susanna Reid live on air

Piers shared a similar post with his followers, saying: "BREAKING: For the first time ever, ⁦‪@gmb‬⁩ was ITV's highest-rated show (25.5% audience share) yesterday across the whole day/night.

"Thanks for watching and thanks to our brilliant editorial and production teams for all they've done during this pandemic."

Piers has come under fire in recent months (Credit: Splash)

Not backing down

The host has drawn a fair bit of controversy for his confrontational style of presenting during the global pandemic, having received over 4,000 Ofcom complaints so far this year.

Last month, he hit back at those complaining about him to the broadcast regulator as he revealed he has renewed his contract with GMB.

Read more: Dizzee Rascal praised for shutting down Piers Morgan's Black Lives Matter question

In a chat with The Sun's TV Mag, Piers explained: "I've just signed a new contract up for GMB until the end of next year. I love working with Susanna and the team – we're a Yin/Yang that works."

He added: "If my style upsets people, don't watch! Watch something else. Nobody's forcing anyone to watch it. You've got a remote control in your hand, I really don't understand what the problem is.

His controversial interview with Care Minister Helen Whately was criticised (Credit: ITV)

"I don't care. I only care about Ofcom complaints if I genuinely feel that I have been at fault, then you know you're a fool."

Piers wracked up a number of complaints after his no-holds-barred interviews with MPs Helen Whately and Tobias Ellwood.

