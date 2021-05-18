Piers Morgan has responded to Richard Madeley following his offer to replace him on Good Morning Britain.

The 56-year-old host dramatically quit the ITV daytime programme in March, after a spat with co-star Alex Beresford.

Since then, Richard has been tipped as a favourite to replace Piers.

What did Piers Morgan say about Richard Madeley?

In fact, the former This Morning star even revealed he’s keen in a recent interview with The Sun.

And the news didn’t go unnoticed with Piers.

Taking to Instagram today (May 18), the former GMB star shared a shot of a newspaper article on Richard.

What’s happening to the old one?

The headline featured a quote from the host, reading: “The phone hasn’t rung and my email hasn’t pinged but I am ready to be the new Piers Morgan.”

Alongside a confused face emoji, Piers captioned his post: “What’s happening to the old one?”

Meanwhile, fans were quick to give their verdict.

Piers Morgan has responded to Richard Madeley’s GMB offer (Credit: SplashNews)

One wrote: “You’re irreplaceable Mr Morgan, everyone knows that, including Richard.”

A second said: “Aww Jesus I would never watch it again. You can never be replaced.”

“No one will ever truly replace the real Piers,” a third shared, while another added: “There’s only one Piers Morgan!”

The post follows shortly after Richard, 65, expressed his interest over the position.

He told The Sun: “Whether I’m going to be asked to take over, I have no idea. I have had no approach at any level formally or informally. The phone hasn’t rung, I haven’t had a ping into my inbox.

“The bookies have me down as the front-runner and there have been opinion polls where I’ve come out reasonably well, but there’s a huge difference between that and it being a reality.”

Richard Madeley has previously appeared on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Who has replaced Piers on GMB?

ITV are yet to announce Piers’ official replacement on GMB.

Following his departure, Ben Shepherd and Adil Ray have both appeared alongside Susanna Reid.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the show welcomed Alastair Campbell on the panel.

At the time, Piers questioned why ITV had appointed the politician to step into his former position.

In his column for The Daily Mail, the star wrote that he’d been “amused by the ‘Who will replace Piers?’ debate”.

Furthermore, he also wished Alastair well in the role.

Piers added: “I’ve known Alastair for donkey’s years and, despite numerous bust-ups, always got on well with him. He’s also a properly trained and very experienced journalist, which I think every news show presenter should be.”

