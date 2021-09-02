Piers Morgan has responded to Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu after she called him “objectively offensive” during a fiery debate on The Jeremy Vine Show.

Dr Shola, who has had run-ins with Piers before, spoke after Ofcom ruled that the former Good Morning Britain host was not in the wrong when criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their Oprah interview in March.

However, Piers has now responded in trademark fashion.

Piers Morgan slammed by Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu

In the fiery debate, Dr Shola said: “Piers Morgan brought his own personal angst into everything he did when it came to Meghan Markle – that was problematic for a broadcaster.”

She continued: “This Ofcom ruling totally whitewashed what has happened.

“He was objectively offensive on race and mental health, especially being so dismissive of what she said in terms of her own experience.

“And he was deeply personal.”

When Jeremy said, “but he didn’t believe her”, Dr Shola responded.

She said: “It was not just him not believing her. People want to make this just about freedom of speech and freedom of expression, but freedom of speech does not come without consequences.

“And he’s a broadcaster. He brought his personal dislike of Meghan Markle into the debate.”

Poor old Dr Shola, the most abusive, offensive & obsessive Piers-basher in Britain – my victory is eating her alive. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/AivPNHk47F — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 2, 2021

Piers Morgan on Twitter

Piers took to his favourite platform, Twitter, to bite back at Dr Shola.

Quote tweeting a clip on the Jeremy Vine On 5 account, he said: “Poor old Dr Shola, the most abusive, offensive & obsessive Piers-basher in Britain – my victory is eating her alive.”

He then followed up the comment with a trio of cry-laugh emojis.

Nothing like a bit of modesty in victory, Piers!

Piers Morgan on GMB

There has been plenty of Piers Morgan news this week.

After yesterday’s Ofcom ruling, Piers declared a victory for free speech.

And he was joined by his fans, who soon called ITV bosses to reinstate him.

“Yesssss,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Well done Piers. If you are going to come back to GMB hurry up. I miss you.”

However, reports claim that ITV has no plans to bring him back to the breakfast show.