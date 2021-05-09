Piers Morgan has spoken out about GMB replacement Alastair Campbell.

The former politician will front the morning show this week (May 10-15) alongside Susanna Reid.

However, Piers has questioned why ITV has appointed Alastair to step into his shoes on the Good Morning Britain set as the latest “try-out” for his former position.

Piers Morgan and former co-host Susanna Reid (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Piers Morgan say about his replacement?

In his column for The Daily Mail, Piers wrote that he’d been “amused by the ‘Who will replace Piers?’ debate”.

And he noted that he agreed with ITV’s director of TV Kevin Lygo when he said: “Piers is a special thing. You can’t replace somebody like him. There is nobody like Piers, for good or bad.”

However, he did question why GMB has appointed the former politician as anchor for the week.

Read more: New GMB host: Susanna Reid to ‘quit’ for new show with Piers Morgan?

The outspoken presenter noted that his former co-host Susanna Reid had declared her new partner isn’t afraid of “strong reaction and lively debate”.

And he made a dig at GMB’s welcome tweet to Campbell – which he said offered “unwise advice”.

Given the manner of my departure, this seems extremely unwise advice.

“GMB’s Twitter account urged Campbell: ‘Welcome to the team! We can’t wait for some fiery debates, don’t hold back!’ Hmm, again. Given the manner of my departure, this seems extremely unwise advice,” he said.

Did he have anything good to say about his replacement?

He did use his column to wish Alastair well – albeit thinly veiled.

Piers said: “I’ve known Alastair for donkey’s years and, despite numerous bust-ups, always got on well with him. He’s also a properly trained and very experienced journalist, which I think every news show presenter should be.”

Piers being Piers, he naturally left a pointed comment at the end of his article.

He pointed out that he was forced to leave the show over his Meghan Markle comments, and has been replaced by someone who took the UK into “an illegal war”.

Piers Morgan has shared his opinion on his GMB replacement (Credit: SplashNews)

So why did Piers leave GMB?

Earlier this year, viewers were left in shock when Piers Morgan stormed off the GMB set and later quit.

The explosive moment was due to Piers’s comments against Meghan Markle, which fellow presenter Alex Beresford argued against.

Piers refused to back down over his comments surrounding the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Piers grew increasingly angry during his on-screen spat with Alex, before eventually storming off set.

In a statement, ITV said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Since Piers walked out, there have been numerous names thrown into the hat to replace him including Richard Madeley.

