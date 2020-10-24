Piers Morgan is celebrating his 10oth episode of Life Stories with an exclusive interview with Sir Cliff Richard.

The broadcaster, 55, teased the upcoming interview with the singer, 80, across social media.

Taking to Instagram, Piers shared in view of his some 1.2 million followers: “Sir Cliff Richard was the first celebrity I ever interviewed, for the Wimbledon News as a 19-yr-old cub reporter.

“This Sunday night, 36 years later, he becomes my 100th Life Stories guest in a wonderfully moving, funny, revealing and emotional show.

Sir Cliff Richard has kept a low profile in recent years (Credit: SplashNews)

Piers’ first ever celeb interview was with Sir Cliff

“He was just as charming as he was to me all those years ago. Airs Sunday, ITV, 9pm.”

While over on Twitter he addressed his some 7.6 million followers with promises of “a very special show with one of Britain’s greatest pop stars”.

Fans rushed to comment on how excited they are for the one-on-one interview.

One user shared: “Will be tuning in for sure, bet it will be a fantastic interview.”

Piers promises his latest Life Stories will be an absolute corker (Credit: SplashNews)

Piers will be asking some tough questions

While another gushed: “When I think of Sir Cliff, style, grace and humility comes to mind. He was my mum’s secret crush and still is to this day.”

Others commented on how well Cliff has aged.

One user praised: “And he so still young looking and gorgeous, Cliff I mean, can’t wait to watch.”

A second user teased: “Think Cliff has aged a bit better than you, Piers.”

It will be the 100th episode of Piers’ Life Stories show (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

The interview is set to cover Sir Cliff’s two-year sex abuse allegation hell.

The star found himself falsely accused of historical sex offences in 2014.

He was never arrested, and in 2016 prosecutors announced he would not face any charges.

He subsequently won a High Court battle against the BBC, after they filmed a police raid of his home.



The Beeb were ordered to award Sir Cliff £2 million. However, he still remained out of pocket, as his total legal costs amounted to at least £4.5 million.

He went on to tell reporters that the case seriously affected his physical and mental health.

Sir Cliff revealed last year: “I didn’t realise how much it had affected me, I can tell you that within six months of the allegation I had shingles all over my head and my face.

“When I came out of the court case, I won my case hands down but I felt no jubilation, I did not punch the air as I came out.”

