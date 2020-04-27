Piers Morgan pledges £1,700 to six-year-old meningitis survivor as she completes incredible challenge

TV's Piers Morgan pledged to donate £1,700 to brave meningitis survivor Harmonie-Rose Allen.

The six-year-old has completed an incredible six activities she was told she would never be able to do.

Piers Morgan pledged £1,700 to brave meningitis survivor Harmonie-Rose (Credit: ITV)

The little girl from Bath lost all four of her limbs to the disease when she was just 10-months-old.

Harmonie-Rose did each activity 26 times on Sunday (April 26).

The inspiring youngster had already raised £1,700, which Good Morning Britain host Piers vowed to match.

The little girl runs for charity (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say?

He told her: "You know the truth, I couldn't do half the things that you did.

"I can't do a cartwheel. I don't think I can run as fast as you. You're a better swimmer than me...

"Trampolining would be a disaster for me. I have to bow to the fact you're a superior athlete."

Harmonie-Rose demonstrates a cartwheel (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid added: "We'll all add to the pot Harmonie-Rose because what you've done is absolutely fantastic."

Since appearing on the show, donations to Harmonie-Rose's Just Giving Page have reached over £18,000.

Six-year-old Harmonie-Rose Allen completed six tasks that doctors said she would never be able to do for the 2.6 Challenge. She raised £1,700 for charity by running, jumping, drawing, singing and doing cartwheels.@piersmorgan has promised to double the amount. pic.twitter.com/e8F2J00iwh — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 27, 2020

Good Morning Britain viewers were also touched by the bravery of Harmonie-Rose, taking to Twitter to praise the little girl's efforts, as well as Piers' generousity.

What did viewers say?

"I genuinely believe Piers has such a sweet heart and it's often misunderstood," one commented.

Someone else added: "What an inspiration six-year-old Harmonie-Rose Allen is."

Harmonie Rose takes to the pool (Credit: ITV)

Another viewer wrote: "What a ray of sunshine she is... A future gold medalist..."

"THANKS GUYS - It’s not even 9am and you have me crying!" someone added. "She is a wee trooper."

Meanwhile, it's not the first time Harmonie-Rose has appeared on the show.

At Christmas, viewers were moved to tears when Piers and Susanna gave the little girl Christmas presents after watching her walk on her new prosthetic legs.

Harmonie-Rose fell ill with meningitis in 2014, just days after parents Freya and Ross watched her take her first steps.

Doctors said it was one of the worst cases of the disease they had ever seen, giving the little just a ten per cent chance of survival.

