Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? viewers praised Piers Morgan as he appeared on the show last night.

The Good Morning Britain host buried the hatchet with rival Jeremy Clarkson after their feud years ago.

And viewers hailed Piers, 55, after he crashed out early but vowed to donate £15,000 to his chosen charity.

Which is just as well, because Jeremy couldn’t resist having a pop at him.

Piers floundered on the Formula 1 question on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Appearing alongside Jordan Banjo on the celebrity special, Piers crashed out early when he failed to get a question about Formula 1 right.

And, after trying his GMB co-host Susanna Reid as a ‘phone a friend’, it wasn’t long before Jeremy began to gloat.

He first introduced Piers as “a simply awful human being”.

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan reunite on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? after feud

“You’ve humiliated yourself,” chuckled Jeremy. “And you’ve cost yourself £15,000.”

But Jeremy then said Piers was going to make up the difference and donate the £15,000 out of his own pocket to his charity.

Jeremy couldn’t disguise his glee (Credit: ITV)

Piers crashing out early was the gift that kept on giving.

“I’m trying to think of a positive…” Jeremy said.

You were brave to come on and I was brave to have you.

“You did make it to £4,000 all on your own, then everybody else helped you the rest of the way.

“[You] were brave to come on and I was brave to have you.”

Well done Piers 👏🏾 that was commendable #whowantstobeamillionaire — KSN (@Kulz83) December 26, 2020

Fair play @piersmorgan making up the money for #scottylittlesoldiers what an amazing gesture! Will be well appreciated. #whowantstobeamillionaire — LillyR88 (@R88Lilly) December 26, 2020

How did fans react?

Fans soon took to Twitter to praise Piers after his donation.

“Kudos to @piersmorgan for making up the £15k loss!” one said.

Another called his gesture as “commendable”.

What an amazing gesture! Will be well appreciated.

A third wrote: “Fair play @piersmorgan making up the money for #scottylittlesoldiers.

“What an amazing gesture! Will be well appreciated.”

#whowantstobeamillionaire loving the banter between @piersmorgan and @JeremyClarkson you guys need to do a show together more often 🤣 — hazel (@Hazelk2909H) December 26, 2020

Another fan loved the back-and-forth between the two.

“Loving the banter between @piersmorgan and @JeremyClarkson.

“You guys need to do a show together.”

Why do Jeremy Clarkson and Piers hate each other?

The two have been enemies since a punch-up at the 2004 British Press Awards.

Jeremy also previously claimed that he threw wine over his rival on Concorde’s final flight.

Read more: Piers Morgan reconfirms he’s not the Pigeon Lady from Home Alone 2 after hilarious comparisons

However, the two have since patched things up over a boozy lunch in 2014.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.