Piers Morgan off Good Morning Britain as he's tested for coronavirus

Piers Morgan has been tested for coronavirus and will miss tomorrow's Good Morning Britain.

The presenter shared the news on Twitter on Sunday evening (May 3).

He wrote: "On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for COVID-19.

"I won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow."

Colleagues' crisis

Piers Morgan is not the first presenter to have been potentially impacted directly by COVID-19.

In the early days of lockdown his co-host Susanna Reid was forced to miss the breakfast show and self-isolate for a fortnight after one of her sons developed a cough.

Read more: Kate Garraway gives supporters an update on husband Derek

Kate Garraway is currently absent from the show as her husband Derek Draper is seriously ill with coronavirus.

The father of Kate's two children is currently in a coma in intensive care.

Piers has drawn both praise and fierce criticism of his presenting style during the pandemic.

Criticism

The former newspaper editor has been accused by some of being 'bullying' in his interviews with politicians.

But other viewers have thanked him for taking the government to task over testing and personal protection equipment.

He has been at the forefront of praising key workers and paying tribute to NHS workers who have lost their lives to the killer virus.

