Is Piers Morgan coming back to GMB? What he and his ITV colleagues have said

In the latest Piers Morgan news, people are seriously starting to wonder if could make a comeback on GMB after quitting in a blaze of controversy back in March 2021.

But despite his ignominious exit, rumours still abound that Piers will make a return soon.

So is he really, and what has his colleagues said?

Will Piers Morgan return to GMB? (Credit: ITV)

What is the latest Piers Morgan news and what has he said about a return to GMB?

In May (2021), Piers told The Sun: “I have had some quite random third-party feelers put out to see if I would consider a return to the show.

“As the Americans say, they reached out — there have been approaches to test the water in the wake of their obvious ratings issues.

“It makes me sad to see all the hard work we did to beat the BBC in viewing numbers evaporate so fast. It’s their problem to work out . . . but never say never.”

And, when he spoke to Fox News to publicise his book, he said: “Well, I’m definitely having some very interesting conversations, as you can probably imagine.”

Whether these conversations have been with ITV is not known.

But it seems Piers won’t be out of work for too long.

Susanna has remained silent (Credit: ITV)

What has Susanna said about Piers?

Piers’ GMB co-host Susanna Reid has kept quiet when it comes to the prospect of a GMB return for Piers.

When he cleared out his dressing room, she did Tweet something in reply.

“End of an era. Thank you for five incredible years of rows, rants & reasons to eye-roll,” she replied.

“There are many occasions when we haven’t agreed. But @piersmorgan has also been supportive and generous with advice. It wouldn’t have worked otherwise.”

Other members of the presenting team – including Alex Beresford, the man he fell out with – have also kept quiet.

However, Adil Ray has made a few sneaky side-swipes at him.

Lorraine Kelly said she’s sure Piers will return to GMB in some form (Credit: ITV)

What’s the final word?

So is there any chance of Piers coming back to GMB?

If we were to take an educated guess it would be a big, fat no.

After all, when GMB put together pieces of footage to adverstise the fact the show had been nominated for the National Television Awards, he was left out.

But Lorraine Kelly told The Sun: “He will be back in some shape or form, I have no doubt. I know nothing, but never count him out of anything.

“What’s that game where you bash things and they keep coming back? That’s him.”