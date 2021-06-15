In the latest Piers Morgan news, the ex GMB presenter has teased a TV comeback after indicating he’s having “conversations”.

The TV host, 56, has previously claimed to have received “feelers” about resuming his old job. He also recently suggested he would ‘identify as a woman‘ to get his job back.

But now Piers said he’s discussing with potentially interested parties about his next TV venture.

He also launched into another attack on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the appearance on Fox News, slamming their ‘ridiculous’ behaviour.

Piers Morgan reckons TV bosses ‘want a piece of the action’ (Credit: Fox News YouTube)

Piers Morgan news: He’s ‘in demand’

Ex newspaper editor Piers has previously claimed his former employers may want him to return with Good Morning Britain.

Now he has indicated to Fox News host Sean Hannity that other TV bosses want him back on air.

Piers said: “Well, I’m definitely having some very interesting conversations, as you can probably imagine.

“There are lots of people that wouldn’t mind a piece of the action with somebody who trebled the ratings on that morning show in five years which is what we did.”

ED! has contacted a representative for GMB for comment.

Piers has also been linked with working elsewhere. But ex BBC presenter Andrew Neil recently suggested Piers may not make a switch to his GB News project.

‘I left on a high’

Piers also addressed his GMB exit, suggesting to Hannity the end of his GMB stint was “surreal”.

I’m definitely having some very interesting conversations.

He said: “There was a weird surreal kind of day on the day I left where having reached a ratings high.

“Normally you would get invited to a board room and presented with a carriage clock. But I got invited to either apologise to Meghan Markle for disbelieving her so I decided to leave the building.”

Piers Morgan also slammed Meghan and Harry (Credit: Fox News YouTube)

‘Trashing the monarchy’

Piers continued on with his usual approach of tearing into Harry and Meghan.

He indicated he thinks the Sussexes are hypocrites for calling the First Amendment “bonkers” while speaking about the royal.

Piers blasted: “These two want to have their royal cake and eat it. They’re very happy to trade off their royal titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, when it comes to negotiating hundreds of millions of dollars with companies like Spotify and Netflix.

Piers Morgan had a lot to say about the Sussexes, unsurprisingly (Credit: Fox News YouTube)

“But at the same time they want the right to trash the royal family and the monarchy. And therefore the Queen – who’s the head of the monarchy – on global television repeatedly now. They keep doing this.

“I think it’s sickening to people over here in the UK.”

Piers also suggested the couple had ‘hijacked’ the Queen’s nickname for their daughter Lilibet.

