Piers Morgan launches new Uncensored show as he slams GMB in scathing rant

Piers Morgan has unveiled his new show and slammed Good Morning Britain in the process.

The ITV star announced his new series on Wednesday (March 9) to mark the one-year anniversary of him storming off the GMB set.

At the time, viewers sent more than 57,000 complaints to Ofcom about Piers’ remarks about Meghan Markle.

Piers shared the news of his latest venture on Twitter, where he made light of his infamous exit.

Piers Morgan has launched a new show (Credit: Splashnews)

TV’s Piers Morgan announces new show

Earlier today he tweeted: “A year ago today, I went for a little stroll… and in the words of Edith Piaf, Je ne regrette rien! #LongWalkToFreedomOfSpeech.”

The controversial presenter also gave fans their first glimpse of his new show, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

And, in a newly-revealed teaser, Piers hit out at GMB bosses.

A year ago today, I went for a little stroll… and in the words of Edith Piaf, je ne regrette rien! #LongWalkToFreedomOfSpeech pic.twitter.com/pEqXEmRDNx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2022

Read more: Piers Morgan finally replaced on GMB with Rylan Clark as Susanna Reid’s new sidekick?

“A year ago today, I was forced to leave a job that I loved at the peak of its success for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion.

“Well, this shouldn’t happen in any democracy supposedly built on the principles of free speech and freedom of expression,” he said in the clip.

Piers Morgan’s new show will see the star being ‘uncensored’ (Credit: Splashnews)

“So I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new prime-time show. Its main purpose will be to cancel cancel culture which has infected societies around the world.

Its main purpose will be to cancel cancel culture which has infected societies around the world.

“I want it to be a platform for lively, vigorous debate, the newsmaking interviews. Also that increasingly taboo three-letter word – fun. I also want it to annoy all the right people. I’m Piers Morgan, uncensored,” he added.

When can fans watch Piers’ new show?

Read more: Piers Morgan ‘choked up’ over TV tribute to his ‘loyal friend’ Shane Warne

Piers has yet to reveal an exact release date for the brand-new series. However, the series will air later this spring.

The show air for 60 minutes each weeknight and will be available to watch in the UK on TalkTV.

Meanwhile, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.