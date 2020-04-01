Piers Morgan has "tangerine" makeup fail on Good Morning Britain as fans compare him to Trump

TV host Piers Morgan has been doing his own makeup for Good Morning Britain, as part of ITV's coronavirus measures.

However, today's show saw a makeup fail that left his co-host and fans in hysterics.

Those watching along at home pointed out his "blending issues" and compared the journalist to Donald Trump.

Good Morning Britain stars have been forced to do their own makeup for the last few weeks.

ITV axed staff to comply with government guidelines, amid the UK's coronavirus lockdown.

Piers Morgan has generally been doing a good job, but today fans took to Twitter to criticise his efforts.

Colleague Lorraine Kelly even joined in on the fun.

It’s like a satsuma had a fling with a tangerine and then they both went to a tanning booth 😄 @piersmorgan https://t.co/GFPgnwBxmU — Lorraine (@reallorraine) April 1, 2020

"Very Essex"

One Good Morning Britain fan said: "Lol you know when you’ve been tangoed!"

Another agreed: "Very Essex. Get you on TOWIE next! Or Love island."

While another commented: "You might not meant to have turned your face orange, but you sure have put a smile on many faces this morning. In these hard times, it may not be topic of the day, but it is the highlight of my day! Keep up the good work all! :)"

Luckily, Piers Morgan took this all in good humour.

He responded to accusations of "blending issues" by saying he didn't know what that meant.

"I'm coming in, I'm slapping this stuff on. I have no idea what I'm slapping on and how to apply it."

He went on to say: "In the general scheme of things with the problems of the world right now, my blending issues with makeup are not that important people."

Susanna Reid thought this was hilarious and accused her colleague of :"Taking makeup tips from his friend Trump."

She also joked that they need their army of makeup artists, despite the current situation.

Piers said: "If I have over tangerine'd the tangerine dream I can only apologise...It works for Trump!"

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

What did you think of this moment? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.