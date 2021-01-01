Piers Morgan has made a dig at James Acaster after his comments on The Last Leg of the Year.

On New Year’s Eve, daytime presenter Lorraine Kelly joined comedian James on the Channel 4 show.

When asked to name a person she thinks made a big difference during 2020, Lorraine said Good Morning Britain host Piers.

Piers Morgan made a dig at James Acaster (Credit: Abaca / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Lorraine said: “Stay with me on this one – Piers Morgan.”

James replied: “Go [bleep] yourself!”

He added: “You don’t get to stop being a villain for two seconds and now you’re a hero.

“The danger of you saying it is people will go with it… ‘Oh yeah Lorraine likes penguins so Piers Morgan must be alright.'”

Piers made a dig at James Acaster (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Piers Morgan say about James Acaster?

One viewer shared a clip of the moment between Lorraine and James on Twitter.

They wrote: “James Acaster telling Lorraine to go [bleep] herself was the highlight of my NYE.”

Piers replied: “a) Thank you @reallorraine! b) Who is James Acaster? (genuine question).”

It comes after viewers were left in hysterics over James’ comment to Lorraine.

Lorraine praised Piers on The Last Leg of the Year (Credit: Channel 4)

Star Alex Brooker said on the show: “You know what, nothing sums up 2020 more than the nation’s sweatheart being told to go [bleep] herself.”

Lorraine replied: “It’s fine, I can take it!”

James then quipped: “I’m not proud of it, Lorraine. Just can’t hear that man get defended especially by you.”

One viewer said: “Highlight of the year right there! @JamesAcastor telling Lorraine Kelly exactly what he, and everyone else thinks of her nomination of hero of the year.”

Another wrote: “James Acaster on #TheLastLegOfTheYear is definitely what I needed to end this year, telling Lorraine Kelly to go [bleep] herself.”

