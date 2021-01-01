Piers Morgan has made a dig at James Acaster after his comments on The Last Leg of the Year.
On New Year’s Eve, daytime presenter Lorraine Kelly joined comedian James on the Channel 4 show.
When asked to name a person she thinks made a big difference during 2020, Lorraine said Good Morning Britain host Piers.
Lorraine said: “Stay with me on this one – Piers Morgan.”
James replied: “Go [bleep] yourself!”
Read more: Last Leg of the Year: Lorraine Kelly shut down as she praises Piers Morgan
He added: “You don’t get to stop being a villain for two seconds and now you’re a hero.
“The danger of you saying it is people will go with it… ‘Oh yeah Lorraine likes penguins so Piers Morgan must be alright.'”
What did Piers Morgan say about James Acaster?
One viewer shared a clip of the moment between Lorraine and James on Twitter.
You don’t get to stop being a villain for two seconds and now you’re a hero.
They wrote: “James Acaster telling Lorraine to go [bleep] herself was the highlight of my NYE.”
Piers replied: “a) Thank you @reallorraine! b) Who is James Acaster? (genuine question).”
It comes after viewers were left in hysterics over James’ comment to Lorraine.
Star Alex Brooker said on the show: “You know what, nothing sums up 2020 more than the nation’s sweatheart being told to go [bleep] herself.”
Lorraine replied: “It’s fine, I can take it!”
James then quipped: “I’m not proud of it, Lorraine. Just can’t hear that man get defended especially by you.”
Read more: Lorraine Kelly on The Last Leg: Star launches foul-mouthed tirade against COVID rule breakers
One viewer said: “Highlight of the year right there! @JamesAcastor telling Lorraine Kelly exactly what he, and everyone else thinks of her nomination of hero of the year.”
Another wrote: “James Acaster on #TheLastLegOfTheYear is definitely what I needed to end this year, telling Lorraine Kelly to go [bleep] herself.”
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.