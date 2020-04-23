Piers Morgan wants role on Line Of Duty after tough questioning of MP Helen Whately

TV's Piers Morgan fancies a role in BBC police drama Line Of Duty after his tough questioning of MP Helen Whately was praised by the show's creator.

Writer Jed Mercurio took to Twitter after watching Piers interrogate the Care Minister for a second time on Good Morning Britain.

He said Superintendent Ted Hasting could do with channeling Piers.

Should Piers join Line Of Duty? (Credit: ITV)

He posted: "If Emily Maitlis was channeling Kate Fleming, then in #LineofDuty6 Ted Hastings needs to channel @piersmorgan."

Piers was thrilled when he saw the tweet, and replied: "I am available!"

The show also hilariously mocked up a picture of Piers as Ted Hasting and Emily Maitlis as Kate Fleming.

If Emily Maitlis was channelling Kate Fleming, then in #LineofDuty6 Ted Hastings needs to channel @piersmorgan https://t.co/VCEI9zeNaN — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) April 22, 2020

Read more: Piers Morgan compares the government to 'Soviet-style regime intent on hiding the truth'

What did Piers say on GMB?

Piers went on to explain to viewers: "So, yesterday Jed Mercurio pops up on Twitter.

"He was watching our exchange with Helen Whately yesterday and he suddenly realised my interrogating skills reminded him of his own show.

"He wanted Detective Hasting to take on my style. I love that!

"And it was liked by Vicky McClure. I think there’s a bandwagon to get me into Line Of Duty. I am available!"

Yesterday, Piers hit back at claims that he bullied MP Helen Whately.

Piers refutes claims he bullied MP Helen Whately on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan's son Spencer not satisfied with his dad's apology on Good Morning Britain

Last week, more than 600 people complained to Ofcom after Piers accused her of laughing during an interview.

He also criticised her for not knowing how many care home residents have died from the virus.

However, these complaints have now risen to nearly 2,000.

Read more: Piers Morgan tears strips off MP Helen Whately in second 'car crash' GMB interview

Meanwhile, in yesterday's interview (April 22), Piers brought up the face that the MP "didn't know" how many people had died in care homes.

He said: "At what point will you come back and have an answer?

"This is your job to know this stuff. These are elderly vulnerable people dying of COVID-19 and you are not taking their deaths seriously enough."

'We are setting up the systems to make sure we have accurate data.'



Care Minister @Helen_Whately says measures are being put in place after @piersmorgan asks why the government is 'understating' the death toll. pic.twitter.com/E58xyEYoZH — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 22, 2020

Ms Whately responded: "That's an incredibly unreasonable accusation. I take every single death extremely seriously..." as Piers started interrupting her.

She asked: "Can I finish my sentence? The problem is you just keep on interrupting me and I can't explain what we're doing."

Piers hit back: "You don't have any answers, you just waffle."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.