Piers Morgan hits back at Jim Davidson over foul-mouthed and ‘abusive’ tirade against him

Piers Morgan has responded to Jim Davidson after he launched a foul-mouthed rant at the presenter.

Jim shared a video to his Twitter page to slam Piers over his comments about Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Good Morning Britain today.

On GMB, Piers questioned whether Mr Johnson should resign over the “shameful” 100,000 UK coronavirus death toll.

Jim Davidson slammed Piers for his comments about Boris Johnson (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Jim Davidson say about Piers Morgan?

In the video, comedian Jim, 67, said: “I’ve had to come out of the front room while watching Good Morning Britain with Piers and Susanna, who’s turned into Piers in a frock.

“I can’t believe what I am listening to. Talk about opportunist. Calling for the Prime Minister to resign because we’ve reached 100,000 [deaths].

“They didn’t call for him to resign last week when we reached 98,000.”

Hi Jim,

Always good to hear your foul-mouthed, abusive, sexist, Boris-slathering views.

Sorry about your friend. https://t.co/652q0N5VRr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 27, 2021

“Shame on the pair of you”

He continued: “No one knew about this virus and Piers is saying, ‘What did the Prime Minister do?’ Piers, you make me so angry.

“I’m ashamed to have sat in front of you and told you my life story. You don’t deserve to listen to my life story,” referring to his appearance on Piers’ series Life Stories.

Jim said: “You don’t deserve to listen to anyone’s life story because you don’t [expletive] listen.

“And now, you idiot, you just want to lay blame on the Prime Minister to make yourself look good.

“You don’t look good, you look pathetic and Susanna so do you. Shame on the pair of you.”

Piers criticised the Prime Minister on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Jim said “instead of trying to trip the Prime Minister over”, the pair should do something to help.

He added: “Why do you think no-one comes on your [expletive] show? The Prime Minister has got better things to do.

“One of my friend’s died last night, in the middle of the night. Do I blame the Prime Minister? No.

“I thank the Prime Minister for at least allowing the situation where the NHS can try and save him.”

He concluded the message: “Piers, I’m ashamed to even know you mate. You disgust me.”

Piers admitted he “won’t lose sleep” over Jim’s rant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Piers say in response?

Piers replied to the video, saying: “Hi Jim, always good to hear your foul-mouthed, abusive, sexist, Boris-slathering views.

“Sorry about your friend.”

One of Piers’ fans admitted to being “shocked” at Jim’s video and told the presenter to “keep going”.

Piers said: “Sadly this pandemic has sent a lot of high-profile people like Jim Davidson bonkers, and brought out the worst in them.

“I won’t lose any sleep over it. Appreciate your support.”

