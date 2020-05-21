Piers Morgan hits back at claims he’s not returning to GMB after break

TV's Piers Morgan has shut down claims he may not be returning to Good Morning Britain after next week.

The presenter is taking time off from next Monday (May 25) along with co-stars Susanna Reid and Dr Hilary Jones.

However, on Thursday's show (May 21), Piers sparked speculation he might not come back after his week off.

Piers Morgan shut down claims he may not be returning to Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan announces he's taking time off from Good Morning Britain

Piers told viewers this morning: "Today could be our last day. You never know do you? These days.

"It's weird to have half term off when there's no half term. We're sort of having half term off from this.

"Everyone needs a bit of time out to think about all of this."

However, after it was reported he may not return, Piers cleared things up on Twitter.

Piers, Susanna and Dr Hilary are taking next week off (Credit: ITV)

He wrote: "Spoiler alert: I will."

Earlier this week, Piers and Susanna told viewers they would be taking some time off.

What did they say?

Piers said: "We're actually having an extraordinary thing happen next week.

"Susanna, Hilary and I are actually going to have a week off. We're going to have half term off next week.

"Even though of course there is no half term."

Some fans are gutted Piers is off next week (Credit: ITV)

Piers explained that he, Susanna and Dr Hilary were the only presenters to work Monday to Thursday throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked how he plans to spend his time off, the host joked: "I'm going to go upstairs in my top room and have a lovely half term week."

Due to social distancing, the number of people in the studio has been limited.

Susanna, Hilary and I are actually going to have a week off.

Lorraine Kelly has also been working throughout the crisis, hosting the final hour of GMB from 9am to 10am.

Meanwhile, some fans were gutted that Piers wouldn't be hosting the show next week.

Piers and Susanna have been hosting four days a week during the pandemic (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Red-faced Piers Morgan APOLOGISES to Good Morning Britain guest after heated exchange

One person said on Twitter: "My mum's gutted Piers that you're not on next week... also me too."

Another wrote: "Gutted your off next week @piersmorgan. I work for the NHS and its my only week off."

However, others were pleased to have a week without Piers.

One added: "Am I the only one looking forward to next week when @piersmorgan takes a week off for half term."

Boris Johnson says the UK will have a track and trace system in place from June. @piersmorgan, @susannareid100 and @DrHilaryJones discuss how the contact tracing app will work.#AskDrH pic.twitter.com/RK9WXkGCfo — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 21, 2020

Another tweeted: "Everyone can breathe a sigh of relief that Piers Morgan won't be on #GMB next week.

"Who ever is filling in for him will be so much quieter."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

Will you miss Piers next week? Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.