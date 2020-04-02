Piers Morgan hit with Ofcom complaints over comments to Carol Vorderman on Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan has been slapped with 52 complaints from viewers via Ofcom following comments he made on Good Morning Britain last week.

The Marmite presenter cheekily offended two viewers after he asked Carol Vorderman to dress up in a maths teacher uniform as she discussed her initiative to help educate kids in need during coronavirus lockdown.

Piers' suggestive remark came as Carol divulged her plan to launch a maths 'school' for grown-ups on YouTube.

"Now you're talking, are you going to wear a mathematical uniform for this?" the 55 year old quipped.

"One of the ones adults might enjoy, you know Carol?"

Carol appeared to take the comment in her typical good humour.

She later joked: "I'll tell you what I am not going to do, Piers, which is probably what you would like me to do, it's teach you how to write 'boobs' on a calculator."

Piers concluded with a twinkle in his eye that he would still definitely be tuning in.

Media watch body Ofcom has confirmed that it is investigating complaints made against the former newspaper editor.

Piers Morgan complaints in full

Alongside the complaints about the Carol exchange on March 24, there were a further 12 complaints about Piers' general behaviour towards guests including Michael Gove.

A day earlier, on March 23, 11 viewers complained about Good Morning Britain, with most grumbles objecting to Piers' approach interviewing Matt Hancock.

And on March 25, 19 viewers complained, with most objecting to Piers' argumentative behaviour when interviewing people.

On Monday, March 30, eight viewers moaned about Piers using the word '[bleep]end' while explaining a comment pal Vinnie Jones made about him.

An Ofcom spokesperson told The Sun: "We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules.

"But [we] are yet to decide whether or not to investigate."

