Piers Morgan GMB replacement: Who’s most qualified for the job?

The replacement for Piers Morgan on GMB is yet to be announced, but there are a number of names in the frame.

Ben Shephard jumped into Piers’ seat the morning after his departure, and he has proved to be popular with viewers.

Stand-in host Adil Ray‘s name is also in the frame, and it’s been reported that ITV are eyeing up Victoria Derbyshire to fill the coveted seat next to Susanna Reid.

But who’s most qualified for the job?

Ben Shephard originally wanted to become an actor (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan GMB replacement: Ben Shephard

Ben, 46, joined the breakfast news show back in 2014.

He hosted two days a week, with Piers taking Thursday and Friday off, and covered during the school holidays too.

He’s been on screen more since Piers‘ departure, anchoring the show the morning after his departure was announced.

Before GMB he was a main presenter on GMTV, which he joined in 2000, so he has 20 years of breakfast TV experience.

Adil Ray is leading the way in the race to replace Piers on GMB.

Ben doesn’t appear to have any journalistic qualifications, however.

He studied dance, drama and theatre arts at university and originally wanted to become an actor.

While at uni he joined a local weather network as a runner, before a producer spotted his presenting talent and encouraged him to pursue it as a career.

Adil Ray is the bookies’ favourite to act as a replacement for Piers Morgan (Credit: ITV)

Is Adil Ray more qualified than Ben?

Also 46, Adil graduated from uni with a marketing degree.

He’s won awards for his radio career and spent years working for the BBC – on the airwaves and on TV.

Adil is a real all-rounder, having hosted his own comedy show and hard-hitting documentaries.

He also created Citizen Khan, appeared in Ackley Bridge and hosts quiz show Lingo.

His first GMB appearance, stepping in for Piers, came in 2018.

And, earlier this week, he was named as the 2/1 favourite by bookies Ladbrokes to take over from Piers.

A rep said: “Adil Ray is leading the way in the race to replace Piers on GMB, although no less than five names are priced at 4/1 or shorter as things stand.”

Ben is second favourite at 5/2, followed by Ranvir Singh at 7/2.

Alex Beresford and Eamonn Holmes are at 4/1 to take the job.

Could we see a woman sat alongside Susanna Reid? Victoria Derbyshire’s name is in the frame (Credit: Splash News)

Piers Morgan GMB replacement: Could a woman fill Piers’ shoes?

It’s also been reported that a woman could take the coveted seat next to Susanna Reid.

And the main name in the frame – other than GMB’s Ranvir – is Victoria Derbyshire.

Reports suggest that ITV has lined her up to become Piers’ replacement.

A source said ITV producers have been looking for the “right platform” for Victoria for a while.

They added: “They think she is a real talent and one of the few opinionated TV journalists who could be a real powerhouse addition to GMB.”

Victoria, 52, is a journalist, newsreader and broadcaster.

She hosted her long-running eponymous current affairs show on the BBC until March 2020, and she’s also presented Panorama and Newsnight.

On paper she’s the most qualified for the job

Victoria is the only one of the three with a journalism qualification.

After completing her English degree, she took a postgraduate diploma course in radio and TV journalism.

She was shortlisted for David Dimbleby’s job on Question Time, and appeared on I’m A Celebrity last November, proving to be a hit with viewers.

