Piers Morgan has claimed he “lost his job” after refusing to apologise over Meghan Markle – just days after his GMB exit.

Taking to social media today (March 12), the 55-year-old star went into detail on the reason behind his departure.

It comes after more than 41,000 viewers complained to Ofcom after he slammed the Duchess’ claims on her mental health.

Piers Morgan has addressed his GMB exit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan GMB exit: What did the letter say?

On Tuesday’s show, Piers had said he didn’t believe a word Meghan said following her chat with Oprah Winfrey.

The next day, he stormed off the set after an altercation with co-star Alex Beresford.

Now, Piers has revealed that his refusal to apologise caused his exit.

He told his 1.5 million Instagram followers: “It has been an extraordinary week for me, for Britain, for our monarchy and for our future.

“Those of you that know me well enough know that, despite my many faults, I’m always willing to stand my ground for the things that I think matter most.”

Looking back on his career, he added: “My fervent opposition to the Iraq War led to my demise from the Daily Mirror.

“My outspoken views on the insanity of American gun laws led to the end of my time at CNN.

“And now I’ve lost my job at Good Morning Britain because I chose not to apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle’s claims in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.”

Furthermore, Piers claimed he had become the latest “victim of cancel culture”.

I chose not to apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle’s claims

He added: “Though of course, I consider myself to be neither a victim, nor actually cancelled.

“However, I do believe the defence of free speech and the right to express honestly held opinions, is the most important issue of my career, and the most important issue in British society.”

In addition, the presenter urged his followers to buy a copy of his book.

Piers slammed Meghan for her interview with Oprah Winfrey (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

What did fans say?

Following his departure, over 200,000 fans signed a petition to bring him back to the show.

And taking to the comments of the snap, one loyal fan wrote: “The man who speaks up for the public!”

Another added: “I wish I could read his writing better! But love you Piers. Never stop speaking your mind.”

However, a third noted: “Freedom of speech would be a good argument to use if you allow others to express theirs without having a tantrum.”

A second joked: “Did you write that with your foot?”

Meanwhile, it is believed the host threatened to quit GMB five times before eventually leaving.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

