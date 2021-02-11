Piers Morgan sadly had his childhood marred by tragedy.

The Good Morning Britain host, now 55, lost his father when he was just a baby.

But what happened to him? And has Piers spoken about it? Read on to find out more…

What happened to Piers Morgan’s father?

Piers Morgan’s father died when he was just 11 months old.

Eamonn Vincent O’Meara died in a road accident in 1996.

Eamonn was an Irish dentist from Galway, who married Piers’ English mother Gabrielle Georgina Sybille.

The GMB host rarely speaks about his early childhood.

Piers is close to his mum and stepdad (Credit: SplashNews)

However, he has said that he is very proud of his Irish roots.

Speaking at the 2019 The Irish Post Awards, he said: “Well my father was Eamonn Vincent O’Meara and he died when I was just one.

“He came form Galway and he had a sister who moved to Offaly, and a lot of cousins in Dublin.

“So I feel very Irish.”

Who is Piers Morgan’s mother?

Piers Morgan’s mother is Gabrielle Georgina Sybille.

After her first husband and Piers’ father died, she went on to marry Welsh pub landlord Glynne Pughe-Morgan.

They settled in Newick, East Sussex.

Piers took on his stepdad’s last name and is believed to be very close to both Glynne and his mum.

On social media he regularly shares photos with Glynne, and refers to him as his ‘dad’.

Meanwhile, Gabrielle is on Twitter and has rushed to Piers’ defence several times now.

This includes hitting back one of Sir Alan Sugar’s rants against Piers last year.

To which she replied: “I am the proudest Mum in the world. The only Journalist doing his job, as you will find out at the end of all this.”

What has Piers Morgan said about his parents?

Piers hasn’t spoken extensively about his mum and stepdad. Nor his late father.

However, he did share that both Gabrielle and Glynne have battled coronavirus.

Last year he said on GMB: “I would just like to say something to my parents who are both battling COVID at the moment and have been for two weeks.

Piers with his GMB co-host Susanna Reid (Credit: ITV)

“It’s a scary thing for a family when your elderly parents go through this. They got it from someone in their bubble.

“It was ‘bang, like dominoes’. They had one lunch together and within three days my mum and dad both had COVID-19.

“It’s been a long two weeks for our family.”

Fortunately, both of his parents fully recovered.

And Piers even updated his Instagram followers last month that his parents have received their COVID-19 vaccinations.

How many siblings does Piers Morgan have?

Piers has an older brother, Jeremy Morgan.

He is three years his senior and is a lieutenant colonel in the military.

