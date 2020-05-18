Piers Morgan expresses concerns over daughter returning to school amid coronavirus crisis

TV's Piers Morgan has said he's "worried" about his daughter Elise returning to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has revealed plans for some students to begin returning to school from June 1 as long as it's safe to do so.

However, during Monday's Good Morning Britain, Piers didn't seem keen and criticised the plans.

Piers Morgan has said he's "worried" about his daughter Elise returning to school (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers say?

Piers admitted: "I am a worried parent.

"I've got the cautious view that why don't we give ourselves more time and wait and go back in September."

"Why take the risk?

"It's very early stages. If you go back just two and a half months we weren't even talking about all of this."

Michael Gove said teachers and students will be "safe as possible" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added: "I'm just concerned we don't know enough and we're playing Russian roulette.

"There's no risk-free life, even for kids going to school, but this isn't just a bad flu."

At the weekend, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove insisted teachers and students would be "safe as possible" in schools.

Mr Gove told the BBC: "Yes, teachers will be safe in schools.

"I talked to the chief scientific adviser yesterday.

'80 pupils will come back to this school for one day a week and normally there would be 500.'



Some schools will reopen on June 1, but teachers unions want reassurances that it will be completely safe. @julietdunlop reports from a school planning to open its doors in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/yaPwxRrH62 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 18, 2020

"Running through the figures, the R number, we are confident that children and teachers will be safe, providing the right measures are in place."

Mr Gove also told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday: "We can guarantee that steps are being taken to ensure that children and those who work in schools are as safe as possible.

"The only way you can ensure you don't get Covid is by staying at home with no social contact with anyone."

He added: "We know that children contract coronavirus but the impact is significantly less.

"They are less likely to have symptoms, less likely to have serious symptoms than older citizens."

Piers said he's concerned the UK is playing "Russian roulette" (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently said children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 will begin returning from June 1 as long as it's safe.

Safety measures will be in place such as classroom limits, spaced out desks and staggered classes and year groups in on different days.

