Piers Morgan explains to GMB viewers why he is so angry

Piers Morgan has always been outspoken and passionate on GMB, but he's grown angrier throughout the coronavirus crisis.

While many viewers have praised his commitment to challenging MPs and calling out Boris Johnson and the government, others have switched off Good Morning Britain because they can't stand the ranting.

Now Piers has explained exactly WHY he is so angry on today's show (June 3).

'We've got the worst coronavirus death rate in the world.'@piersmorgan explains why he gets angry over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as @susannareid100 explains why the statistics are so important.#GMB pic.twitter.com/jovykFrJWb — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 3, 2020

Piers Morgan wants to explain why he is angry to GMB viewers (Credit: ITV)

Talking about COVID-19 deaths and testing, he explained: "Yesterday it was confirmed from the office of national statistics that we now have the worst coronavirus death rate in the world.

'Why do you get so angry, Piers?'

"And when people say, 'Why do you get so angry, Piers, about this, why don't you get behind the government, why don't you support them, why don't you give them your unfailing support at this difficult time?'

"Maybe it's because we have the worst death rate in the world. Over 65,000 excess deaths have now been recorded.

"Maybe that's why I don't get right behind our government."

After Susanna interjected to explain why accurate statistics were so important, Piers then added: "Stop scamming us, Health Secretary, tell us how many people you are testing.

"Just be honest, give us that information."

Aggressive behaviour

Over the past couple of months, Piers has been hit with hundreds of Ofcom complaints over his behaviour on the show, notably his aggressive interviews.

He was even accused of bullying junior MP Helen Whately when she appeared on the breakfast show in April.

She smiled nervously as Piers berated her for coming to the interview seemingly unprepared – he then saw red and slammed her for 'laughing' as he spoke of deaths in care homes.

