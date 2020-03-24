Piers Morgan AND Dr Hilary Jones clap back at Michael Gove prompting him to issue apology on Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan and Dr Hilary Jones joined forced on Good Morning Britain today (24 March) to clap back at Michael Gove.

In what turned out to be a car crash interview, they questioned on the MP on some of the new measures and what these would mean for certain workers and families.

In a shocking exchange, Dr Hilary and Piers Morgan called out Michael Gove over new coronavirus rules.

GMB viewers loved this and took to Twitter to praise the TV hosts.

Piers Morgan questioned the government's definition of "key workers" and wondered why construction workers were still working.

Michael Gove explained workers can still attend construction sites if they’re out in the open or if a private property is vacant.

Dr Hilary and Piers were unimpressed by this response.

Dr Hilary clapped back: "These construction workers have got to travel to that site. They shouldn't be travelling, they should be staying at home. I don't understand why they would be going to work to work on a construction that isn't urgent."

Piers Morgan agreed with his colleague and said:"I think this needs clarity, Mr Gove"

Later in the show Piers remarked: "Regarding construction workers, even after speaking to Mr Gove I still don't know!".

On Twitter viewers showed their support for the TV doctor.

One said: "Dr. Hilary Jones has really come to the fore in this coronavirus pandemic. I think, if all is well, a New Year's knighthood is in order.

Arise Sir Hilary.#AskDrH #gmb #coronavirusuk"

Another agreed: "@GMB Dr Hilary is playing a blinder. Vital information and comment."

Piers Morgan later called out Michael Gove again for sharing conflicting advice on what separated parents should do during the coronavirus pandemic.

On BBC breakfast he said children will allowed to spend time with both parents despite new government measures.

However, on Good Morning Britain, he said children should remain in the home that they are in. Until the lockdown is lifted.

He said : "We should not have children moving between households. They should make contact through social media."

Susanna Reid questioned the government guidance as it listed "moving children between homes" as an exception to the rules.

She later tweeted: "I read out the government guidance to you on this directly this morning @gmb and you rejected it."

Piers tore into the politician as he felt he was getting no straight answers.

He tweeted: "We need urgent clarity from the Govt. about @michaelgove’s announcement on @GMB re children moving between separated parents’ homes as it directly contradicts current Govt. advice post @BorisJohnson speech last night."

Viewers took to Twitter to agree with the TV host.

One said: "Michael Gove should be put on a permanent lockdown, in a padded cell. Random builders can go to someone's house but kids can't go to other parents according to what he said on #gmb Then backtracked 3 mins later on #bbc How can someone get this so wrong?!"

Another agreed: "I’m still confused! And Michael Gove on the telly box hasn’t helped."

A Twitter used shared: "His answers are pure waffle -no specific info -all generalities! USELESS!! #GMB.”

In a shocking U turn Michael Gove issued an apology on Twitter:

"I wasn’t clear enough earlier, apologies. To confirm - while children should not normally be moving between households, we recognise that this may be necessary when children who are under 18 move between separated parents. This is permissible & has been made clear in the guidance."

