Piers Morgan has finally met Captain Sir Tom Moore and he revealed he was blown away by meeting the NHS fundraiser.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, told fans he’s conducted a chat with Sir Tom for a future Life Stories.

When Piers Morgan met Captain Sir Tom Moore

He shared a snap showing himself with Sir Tom, 100, on Instagram earlier today (Saturday, September 5). Piers was social distancing from Sir Tom and his family.

And Piers also divulged he had been absolutely ‘charmed’ by the lockdown star whose efforts helped generate £32million in their first meeting face to face.

Piers wrote: “The great man!

“Backstage with Captain Sir Tom Moore before our Life Stories chat. First time we’ve met in person and he’s even more charming in real life. Should be a brilliant interview. Airs next Sunday night on ITV.”

He’s even more charming in real life.

Piers also delighted his followers by uploading an image of Sir Tom on the Life Stories – a new series of the hit chat show begins on ITV this evening – set.

“In the hot seat,” Piers added.

“What a life, what a story. Captain Sir Tom Moore.”

Piers Morgan fans can’t wait to see Life Stories return

Fans were similarly impressed – and commented about how excited they are to watch Sir Tom’s interview.

“Can’t wait to see it Piers, lovely man,” remarked one excited viewer.

“His stories are going to be amazing,” predicted another admirer.

And a third person chipped in: “Captain Tom is my my hero. Will definitely watch this!”

It is also believed that Piers’ personal touch in helping publicise Sir Tom’s efforts may have helped get him on board for the special show.

A TV insider reflected to The Sun: “Like the rest of the nation, Piers was in awe of Sir Tom’s fundraising. The campaign really took off after Tom appeared on Good Morning Britain, so Piers feels great pride in what Tom achieved.

“In the dark days of lockdown, it was everyday heroes, not celebs, who brought joy to the nation.

“So while it’s normally scandalous figures who make the best episodes on his show, Piers knew Tom’s extraordinary, inspiring story would be a big draw.”

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories returns for a 17th series with Vinnie Jones on ITV tonight – Saturday, September 5 – at 1opm.

