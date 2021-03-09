Piers Morgan defends storming off GMB as Alex Beresford branded him diabolical

Piers Morgan has broken his silence after storming off-set during today’s episode of GMB (Tuesday, March 9).

The outspoken host, 55, got into a fiery debate with colleague Alex Beresford about his treatment of Meghan Markle.

And now Piers has not only broken his silence, but he’s defended his strop.

Agreed. I was annoyed, went for a little cool-down, and came back to finish the discussion. https://t.co/UzPWYkdmeE — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

What did Piers Morgan say about his GMB walk-out?

In the first instance, Piers quote-tweeted a viewer on Twitter who accused him of being a “snowflake”.

The follower said: “What a snowflake @piersmorgan turns out to be. If you dish it out, you’ve got to take it.”

Read more: Piers Morgan confronted over Meghan Markle comments during walk

Piers responded: “Agreed. I was annoyed, went for a little cool-down, and came back to finish the discussion.”

No, it was real. But the debate that followed was very strong, so worth a bit of @GMB family tension. https://t.co/Sj4qTsAzKU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

Piers says the incident was ‘real’

Another viewer then accused Piers of staging the whole thing for ratings.

“That whole #GMB situation was definitely a ratings stunt off the back of *that* interview! Bravo!” the viewer said.

But Piers hit back, saying: “No, it was real.

“But the debate that followed was very strong, so worth a bit of @GMB family tension.”

Sure. I just prefer not to sit there listening to colleagues call me diabolical. https://t.co/ASrypakZdu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

If you give it, take it

Finally, Piers responded to ITV News Royal Editor, Chris Ship.

Chris said: “So @alexberesfordTV defends Meghan on @gmb and criticises @piersmorgan for what he’d said about Meghan’s mental health.

Piers walks off the set. Surely Piers knows if you give it, you gotta be able to take it?

“Piers walks off the set. Surely Piers knows if you give it, you gotta be able to take it?”

Piers defended his actions by saying: “Sure. I just prefer not to sit there listening to colleagues call me diabolical.”

Piers and Alex had a fiery discussion this morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Alex say to Piers?

During the exchange, weather reporter Alex said: “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle… you’ve made that so clear a number of times on this programme.

“I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one and she cut you off.

Read more: Piers Morgan declares Meghan and Harry interview disgraceful and shameful

“She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off?

“I don’t think she has but yet you continue to trash her.”

As Piers stormed off-set, Alex called his actions “pathetic” as well as “diabolical”.