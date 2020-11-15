GMB host Piers Morgan has announced that the Government’s boycott of ITV’s breakfast TV show is officially over.

The broadcaster, 55, has said that Health Secretary Matt Hancock will be appearing on the show tomorrow (November 16).

This follows a 201-day GMB blackout from the Government.

Piers Morgan has confirmed the Government GMB boycott is over (Credit: ITV/ YouTube)

Sharing the news on Instagram, Piers said: “BREAKING: Downing Street just called me… the 201-day Government boycott of Good Morning Britain is over & Health Secretary Matt Hancock will be appearing on tomorrow’s show.”

The news ends a tireless campaign by Piers and his co-host Susanna Reid.

Together, they have been counting down the days since a member of the Government last appeared on the show.

The pair have repeatedly called for someone within Government to come and answer their tough questions throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Who was behind the GMB boycott?

Piers claims the person leading the boycott was Government director of communications Lee Cain.

However, on Friday is was confirmed that both he and Government adviser Dominic Cummings have been given their marching orders.

Last week, GMB political editor Nick Dixon managed to collar Matt outside the BBC’s headquarters in London.

It fell on day 196 of the boycott.

GMB’s Nick Dixon ambushed Matt last week (Credit: YouTube)

When asked why he had avoided GMB, Matt stuttered: “I’ll come on as soon as I possibly can.

“Unfortunately I have got something in the diary tomorrow morning and I’ve got an awful lot of work to do to get this vaccine rolled out…”

He then scarpered.

Susanna and Piers went on to discuss the last time Matt had properly appeared on the show – six months ago.

Piers said: “Last time he came on, he didn’t like the way I was misleading the room. Do you remember?”

Piers recently described Matt as a ‘bossy school teacher’ (Credit: YouTube)

The former newspaper editor added: “He’s like a bossy school teacher, isn’t he? Middle ranking.

“Wants to be headmaster but never quite got the job, so takes it out on everyone in his bossy dismissive little style.”

But when Susanna suggested that things might change now Lee Cain has gone, Piers was not convinced.

“Matt Hancock’s never going to come on here,” he said.

Famous last words, Piers!

