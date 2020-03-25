Piers Morgan offers to pay NHS workers' parking fines

Piers Morgan vowed to pay any NHS workers' parking fines on Good Morning Britain today, slamming bosses for handing them out during the coronavirus crisis in the first place.

Despite working all the hours God sends to keep us safe from COVID-19, many hospital doctors, nurses and other key staff, have finished long shifts to find their cars slapped with a parking fine.

Piers says all parking charges should be waived for staff working at this tough time and promised to pay them himself - and then take up the fight with the government on their behalf.

Speaking on GMB this morning, Piers said: "I will say now, to any health worker during the future of this crisis, however long it lasts, if any of you get a parking ticket, at a hospital where you’re working, I will pay it for you.

"I will pay for it, and I will then go to the government and have the battle, and you don’t get involved."

He went on: "Send it into Good Morning Britain, and I will pay it the parking ticket. If that’s what it takes."

Piers also raised the issue with Housing and Community Secretary Robert Jenrick who could not commit to waiving the parking fines.

The MP explained: "We are taking action to support NHS staff as best we can.

"We are already indebted to them - anything further we could be doing, Piers, we should be considering."

Piers' co-presenter Ranvir Singh asked: “Can you tell NHS staff and medics to not pay these parking tickets?"

The MP said he couldn't answer the question, to which a furious Piers responded:

"We asked Matt Hancock on Monday, nothing has been done 48 hours later!

"NHS workers are getting parking tickets and it's shameful!"

Piers also took to Twitter to make his promise, telling a disgruntled NHS worker who had received a fine: "Send this to e @GMB and I will pay it."

Send this to me at @GMB & I will pay it. https://t.co/FhxxcqtXKT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 25, 2020

Why do we need to do this? What the hell are you doing making NHS staff pay for hospital parking @MattHancock @BorisJohnson? Order it to be stopped NOW. 😡😡 https://t.co/EzQpBfxgfY — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 25, 2020

One of Piers' followers responded: "Well done Piers. The traffic warden putting the fine on the car might think differently if they are lying on a bed fighting for their life and that person is trying to save them."

Another said: "How are these parking attendants still working? Surely that’s not essential nor keyworker?"

