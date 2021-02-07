Piers Morgan brand Dan Walker a poodle
TV

Piers Morgan brands Dan Walker a ‘poodle’ as he reignites ‘feud’

When will this spat ever end?

By Paul Hirons

Piers Morgan has branded breakfast TV rival Dan Walker a “poodle” as their online feud continues.

The host, 55, has regularly taken potshots at his mild-mannered BBC counterpart as he seeks to undermine BBC Breakfast and its position in the ratings.

Dan has often defended his position and that of his show, but now Good Morning Britain host Piers has struck again.

Why did GMB star Piers Morgan call Dan a poodle?

Quote-tweeting a story from The Sunday Times, in which the newspaper examined the pair’s differing presentation style, he soon let followers know where he stood on the debate.

The Sunday Times tweet said: “Piers Morgan and Dan Walker are in a bitter for supremacy in the breakfast TV wars…

Read more: Kate Garraway in ‘terrible limbo’ as husband Derek remains in hospital, says Piers Morgan

“… with their very different styles on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and BBC’s Breakfast.”

Piers simply responded: ‘Doberman v Poodle’ referring to a quote in the article.

Dan and Piers are feuding (Credit: BBC)

The “headline speaks for itself”

Earlier today (Sunday February 7), Piers once again quoted the article.

“‘GMB has squeezed its rival & increased its share of audience to 23.9% from 20.7% in same period last year… by contrast, BBC Breakfast has dipped.’

Great Sunday Times piece on the morning TV ratings war. Headline speaks for itself.

“Great Sunday Times piece on the morning TV ratings war. Headline speaks for itself.”

Currently, 43-year-old Dan has not responded.

Susanna on GMB
GMB has done well in the ratings (Credit: ITV)

What else has Piers said recently?

At the end of January, Piers vowed to take over BBC Breakfast in the ratings for the first time.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Piers said: “The key to our success is that we can’t be ignored.

Read more: Captain Sir Tom Moore: Beverley Turner brands Piers Morgan ‘manipulative’ after clap spat

“Whether you love us or hate us, we debate all the issues that people in this country are debating amongst themselves.”

It’s claimed that since he joined the show in 2015, GMB’s ratings have doubled from 14 per cent to 28 per cent.

And Piers isn’t shy about letting people know about it.

