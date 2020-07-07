Piers Morgan branded 'hypocrite' as he dines out for the second time in days

Presenter Piers Morgan has been slammed as a "hypocrite" for dining out in London for the second time since lockdown measures were lifted.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, has certainly made the most of businesses reopening, having already treated himself to a coffee and a meal out with cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

And last night, Piers was back out again as he enjoyed a swanky meal at Il Portico in Kensington.

Great to be back in London’s best & oldest family-run Italian restaurant. Such a fabulous place. Congrats to ⁦@ilporticolondon⁩ on keeping your community going during the tough times. Much appreciated. 👍 pic.twitter.com/On40pnp16H — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 6, 2020

Sharing a snap of a bottle of wine, he wrote: "Great to be back in London’s best & oldest family-run Italian restaurant. Such a fabulous place.

"Congrats to ⁦@ilporticolondon on keeping your community going during the tough times. Much appreciated."

Pier Morgan criticised for eating out

And while the TV star was thrilled to be back in the Italian eatery, his followers weren't as impressed.

Criticising his decision, one said: "You’ve been out every night since restaurants opened yet you moaned they allowed it too early."

The GMB host has been spotted out in recent days (Credit: Splash)

Another complained: "I've lost count of the amount of times you criticised the government for easing lockdown too early, opening pubs on Saturday, which you said was stupid but then you've gone out each day since then... gonna be supporting local pubs when you're out the country next week???"

A third added: "Wait... haven’t you been one of the main reporters stating it’s too early and criticising the government and frightening the public but yet you go to a restaurant at the first opportunity."

A fourth stated: "I'm assuming as you have been out every night now that you agree with @BorisJohnson opening up all the bars and restaurants at this time? What a hypocrite. Oh and yes it's a lovely restaurant and staff are excellent."

A follower added: "Think he said he was looking at a holiday, too. Everyone loves a hypocrite."

Piers has made the most of lockdown restrictions easing (Credit: Splash)

However, some backed Piers saying: "He earned his money surely it’s up to him how he spends it. If you don’t like him don’t follow him, I feel a lot of people follow him just to troll him."

A second wrote: "Well done on keeping restaurants alive! Thank you!"

Support for Piers Morgan

Sharing an Instagram snap of him beaming with coffee while reading the papers, he wrote: "Finally back in my second office! It's been a long four months... never has a coffee tasted better."

Piers has slated the Government in the past (Credit: Splash)

The TV star also took a trip to his local hairdressers for his first professional hair cut in months.

He stayed protected in a face mask and gloves during his visit at the Daniel Galvin salon, where style director Cheryl Munoz was on arm with a temperature gun and a protective plastic visor.

It came days after the GMB host raged at the government's decision to let pubs reopen from 6am.

He tweeted: "Reopening Britain's pubs on a sunny Saturday in July was dumb enough. Letting them open from 6am is stupefyingly stupid. Does anyone at No10 have a brain? Or do they just want us all to die? Serious questions."

