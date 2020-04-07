Piers Morgan attacks trolls targeting Boris Johnson as Prime Minister is taken to intensive care

Today on Good Morning Britain, the outspoken journalist lost it with trolls targeting the PM.

Piers Morgan slammed those with bad words to say on Twitter, as Boris Johnson is taken to ICU.

The TV presenter urged negative people to "just shut up" in a passionate rant.

Last night, the Prime Minister was admitted to hospital with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

Intensive care

A No. 10 spokesman said: "Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened. He has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital."

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will deputise for him where necessary.

Many flocked to social media to wish Boris Johnson a speedy recovery.

Sadly, some took this opportunity to hit out at the PM.

JUST IN: Two sources close to the Prime Minister said there is no change to Boris Johnson’s condition, according to Reuters. pic.twitter.com/kGZhOB7SAt — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 7, 2020

Piers Morgan defended the Prime Minister and reminded anyone "who wants to abuse him" to "just shut up".

The host continued: "Nobody wants to hear this. Nobody wants to hear trolling against Boris Johnson. Stop it!"

"Honestly it's beyond imagination. The man's fighting for his life!"

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain. (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan is no stranger to calling out trolls.

As the news of Boris's condition was revealed last night, Morgan took to Twitter.

Lashing out at critics, one tweet read: "If you have nothing positive to say about Boris Johnson on here tonight, then shut the f*** up."

Boris Johnson And Carrie Symonds Arrive At Westminster Abbey For Commonwealth 2020 Celebrations. (Credit: Splash News)

"What a terrible worry"

The popular presenter asked Brits to spare a thought for Johnson's pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds.

He tweeted: "[I] feel sorry for her. What a terrible worry."

Boris's partner is still recovering from COVID-19 symptoms and is not able to visit her fiancee as he battles the deadly virus.

Symonds, who is currently six months pregnant, has left Downing Street to isolate elsewhere.

This is an incredibly serious situation for the British prime Minister. Boris Johnson's condition with #coronavirus at St Thomas's Hospital has dramatically worsened in the last few hours & he was moved into intensive care at 7pm.

Fight hard Boris - we're all rooting for you. pic.twitter.com/60HVDOsOMX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 6, 2020

"Finest health service in the world."

Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid wished Boris Johnson the best.

While, Piers Morgan praised the NHS: "He's got the finest health service in the world."

"Our NHS I'd match them against anyone else in the world. If anyone can get him through this, it will be the NHS"

Susanna agreed: "They are working their socks off."

Boris Johnson taken to ICU (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in his latest video update, the Prime Minister repeated calls for Brits to adhere to social distancing measures this weekend as the weather improves.

While, people who smoke are being warned to kick the habit or risk heightening their chances of catching coronavirus.

Finally, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid have sent their support to Kate Garraway as her husband fights COVID-19.

