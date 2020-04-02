Where is Piers Morgan today? Host blasts Boris Johnson over coronavirus while off Good Morning Britain

TV legend Piers Morgan is missing from Good Morning Britain this morning.

Viewers are used to seeing the vocal broadcaster on our screens taking the government to task over coronarvirus measures.

However, today's show is hosted by Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid.

Piers usually takes a break from hosting Good Morning Britain on Thursday and Fridays, due to other commitments.

And those tuning in at home have been missing the journalist, with some suggesting he should be working all week to keep the nation informed.

One fan said on Twitter: "Piers is needed Thurs & Fris mornings too please #GMB #covid19UK #StayAtHome"

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief as he'll be back on Monday!

GMB fans have been wondering where Piers Morgan is (ITV/Shutterstock)

And he's still making plenty of noise about COVID-19 on social media; last night the host hit out at Boris Johnson in a passionate attack.

He accused the PM of "meaningless blather" and urged Boris to "lock the country down properly & massively increase testing - before it's too late".

More meaningless blather.

We need hard action, Prime Minister - not more broken promises of 'ramping up'.

Lock the country down properly & massively increase testing - before it's too late. https://t.co/bl6OYUoMd5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 1, 2020

"Broken promises"

Boris Johnson issued a video message as he is still isolating due to contracting the virus himself.

The Prime Minister urged: "I am absolutely confident that we will beat it together and we will do it by staying at home, protecting our NHS and saving lives."

Piers was not satisfied with this and condemned the video: "More meaningless blather.We need hard action, Prime Minister - not more broken promises of 'ramping up'."

"Lock the country down properly & massively increase testing - before it's too late."

Piers Morgan has been very vocal during the coronavirus pandemic. (Credit: ITV)

Many Twitter users shared these sentiments.

One agreed: "WORST. UPDATE. EVER. SHAMEFUL."

The TV presenter has won a legion fans due to his determined stance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid clash as she begs host to "have empathy" during coronavirus lockdown

Another fan said: "Well done @piersmorgan we need more testing! I don't want to lose loved ones to this and you taking these people on is a must! Never ever thought I'd agree with you but I agree with everything you say on this."

Piers also slammed the PM's appearance, saying he did not "look well".

He took aim at the UK government and accused them of "floundering in a sea of rhetorical [bleep] spewed by mediocre ministers just as the Coronavirus bomb is exploding".

Finally, the star shared the front page of Boris's old paper The Telegraph, criticising the PM for not answering questions.

‘Stay home. Protect the NHS. Save lives.’



More information 👉 https://t.co/7CsPocOvg7 pic.twitter.com/3qknGuVuNr — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 1, 2020

Death toll rises

This comes as the family of Britain's youngest coronavirus victim urge the public to "stay at home".

Latest figures show 2,352 virus patients have died in hospital in the UK, as of Tuesday evening.

The death toll has risen dramatically, with 563 dying from COVID-19 in one day.

Boris Johnson has promised to increase testing and stressed that this is the "way through" the pandemic.

Read more: Family of Britain's youngest coronavirus victim urge: 'Stay at home to protect NHS and save lives'

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

Do you agree with Piers? Is Boris Johnson doing enough? Visit our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.