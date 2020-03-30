Piers Morgan celebrates his birthday live on Good Morning Britain with card from Charlotte Hawkins' daughter

TV host Piers Morgan celebrated his birthday today live on Good Morning Britain (March 30).

His co-host Charlotte Hawkins gave him a birthday card, designed by her five-year-old daughter Ella Rose.

The adorable card showed a detailed drawing of Piers at his desk, with especially large hair.

Due to current coronavirus measures, Piers Morgan was not expecting many cards.

He admitted Ella Rose's was his only birthday card this year and he was extremely grateful.

Piers went on to say: "Even my mother texted to say me she's not getting me a present.

"Lockdown is not an excuse!"

Happy Birthday @piersmorgan! I obviously can’t get to a card shop at the moment so enlisted the help of my 5 year-old Ella-Rose. I did tell her the head should be bigger but I think she nailed the hair... 😂🥳 pic.twitter.com/qU0Dr6UbLp — Charlotte Hawkins (@CharlotteHawkns) March 30, 2020

Charlotte Hawkins praised her daughter's efforts but claimed she should have made the "head bigger".

Viewers took to Twitter to commend the sweet moment, which comes as some light relief amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Others watching at home wished the host a happy birthday.

One Twitter user said: "Happy birthday Piers, keep holding the “MORONS” to account."

Another agreed: "Happy Birthday to you @piersmorgan, keep up the good work of fighting to keep us safe."

A final viewer echoed: "Happy birthday piers . You are the best good morning presenter GMB have ever had. Keep up the good work and stay safe at these trying times xx"

Piers is celebrating his birthday today (Credit: ITV)

TV legend

Piers is one of the leading morning TV voices in the UK.

His strong opinions during the COVID-19 pandemic have been popular with viewers.

Leading to his odds of becoming Prime Minister within the next two decades being slashed by bookies.

Good Morning Britain has seen him clash with Health Secretary Matt Hancock, footballer Jack Grealish and even singer Will.i.am.

Piers is vocal on Twitter and does not shy away from confrontation with his 7.2 followers.

Today he turns 55.

