Red-faced Piers Morgan APOLOGISES to Good Morning Britain guest after heated exchange

Piers Morgan made a shock apology on Good Morning Britain today (May 21).

The presenter was left red-faced after blasting regular contributor Andrew Pierce and raising his voice during a live video interview.

Piers Morgan apologised to Andrew Pierce on GMB (Credit: ITV)

The heated exchange came after Piers asked for his thoughts on plans to increase the health immigration surcharge from £400 to £624 in October.

Attempting to answer his question, Andrew said: "I still agree that it's right the government bring in a surcharge.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan will use time out to 'think' as he marks last day on Good Morning Britain

"It's to ensure migrants who come here for the first time to work should pay towards the NHS because it's costing us a lot of money but..."

Piers then interrupted his guest and began shouting over him.

"But they're paying taxes, Andrew," he fumed.

The GMB host then ridiculed his guest, incorrectly thinking he supported Boris Johnson's decision to further tax migrant NHS staff.

The Good Morning Britain host admitted he was in the wrong (Credit: ITV)

He then mocked Andrew by asking if the prime minister was right to penalise the nurses who saved his life from coronavirus – Jenny McGee from New Zealand and Luis Pitarma from Portugal.

At that point, Andrew began to lose his temper with his tone completely changed.

READ MORE: GMB fans brand Sadiq Khan interview 'painful to watch' after Piers Morgan 'rips him apart'

"Your'e not listening to what I said," he vented. "Piers, you're not listening, not for the first time, to what one of your guests is saying.

"I'm saying I do not think this surcharge should apply to people who come here and work in the NHS.

"It should apply to people who come to Britain and don't work in the NHS but think they can get it for free"

Realising he had completely misheard his guest, Piers then made a shock apology live on Good Morning Britain.

'It has changed me a bit. It's made me look at things in a different way.'



After @hassan_akkad tells @piersmorgan that he's changed, Piers admits the coronavirus pandemic has given him a different 'perspective'. pic.twitter.com/7b53q81Zm0 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 21, 2020

He said: "I'm sorry. I misheard you. You're quite right to correct me.

"I am now going to say the words I'm sorry, Andrew. I misheard you."

READ MORE: Dr Hilary Jones winces at shocking lockdown photo on GMB

Andrew smiled after receiving the apology and then further clarified his thoughts not he matter.

While he believes there should be a surcharge for migrant workers as everyone should contribute towards the NHS, he stressed that the increase should not apply to NHS staff.

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know what you think of this story.