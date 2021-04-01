Piers Morgan has announced that he’s returning to Good Morning Britain.

Posting on Twitter earlier today (April 1), Piers revealed that the “nation’s prayers have been answered”.

He accompanied the post with a throwback picture of himself and Susanna Reid on GMB.

However, given today’s date, is all as it seems?

Piers Morgan has claimed he’s heading back to front Good Morning Britain (Credit: Splash News)

What did Piers Morgan say about his Good Morning Britain return?

Posting on Twitter, Piers said: “UPDATE: Following the Archbishop of Canterbury’s confirmation that Meghan Markle was talking a load of old flannel in her Oprah interview, ITV just offered me my @GMB job back & I’ve decided to accept.

“The nation’s prayers have been answered. See you Monday!” he added.

Piers left the show last month after refusing to apologise for his comments about Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

What did Piers’ followers say?

Piers fans were thrilled at the news.

One said: “I would absolutely love to see you back behind that desk!!! That would knock a few smiles off one or two smug faces – mentioning no names. Love you Piers Morgan!!!”

Another added: “YES @piersmorgan thank god for that. You were right all along.”

A third said: “Well that’s great I can go back to watching ITV in the morning!”

However, some savvy followers weren’t fooled by Piers’ post.

I hope this is true but more likely to be April Fools Day joke.

“If only this was true!” said one.

“I hope this is true but more likely to be April Fools,” said another.

“Imagine being the person who actually falls for this…” another laughed.

“Gutted that this is probably an April Fools! Although I think GMB will be regretting their actions, I doubt Piers would now lower himself now to accept. They would need to publicly apologise!” said another.

Others predicted the tweet would result in a ratings rise come Monday, when Piers said he’d be back on our screens.

“Obviously an April Fools joke but @piersmorgan has just increased @GMB ratings on Monday morning with people tuning in expecting to see him!” they said.

