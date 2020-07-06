Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid show off new haircuts for the first time on Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid have returned to Good Morning Britain sporting fresh new trims.

The presenting duo joined Brits across the country this weekend who rushed to their local hairdressers in need of a post lockdown trim.

And it appears the pair couldn't be happier with the results as they took to Instagram to flaunt their new looks.

Piers , 55, posted a snap of himself alongside Susanna during an ad break on the ITV show, which he captioned: "Haircut Monday!"

Meanwhile, Susanna treated fans to a before and after photo of her hair.

The first snap showed Susanna's hair looking slightly wild as she posed in a face mask, while the second was of her all done up this morning (June 6).

The 49-year-old said: "Hair? Cut."

What did fans think?

Fans were quick to comment on their posts, with one writing: "I kinda like the wild look on the left ."

Another added: "Can't really tell the difference!!!"

A third said: "Its like the first day of school."

A fourth comment: "Susanna looks gorgeous! Piers you look alright!"

The GMB hosts made the most of new guidelines (Credit: Splash)

Fresh trim for Piers and Susanna

Piers documented his first professional hair cut in months over the weekend.

He stayed protected in a face mask and gloves during his visit at the Daniel Galvin salon, where style director Cheryl Munoz was on arm with a temperature gun and a protective plastic visor.

He captioned the post: "Lovely warm welcome back at my hair salon after four months...

"Fortunately, after having me shot, @cherylmunozhair performed her usual magic and restored my head to vaguely camera-ready status. Thanks Cheryl and all your wonderful staff at @danielgalvinldn Kensington."

Susanna had her hair done this weekend (Credit: Splash)

The outspoken host also made full use of Super Saturday by showing his support at his favourite coffee shop in London.

Sharing an Instagram snap of him beaming with coffee whilst reading the papers, he wrote: "Finally back in my second office! It's been a long four months... never has a coffee tasted better."

Government criticism

Whilst coffee may be fine to sip, Piers wasn't one of the many in the UK heading to the pub as they reopened after lockdown.

Last week, the GMB host raged at the government's decision to let pubs reopen from 6am.

Piers tweeted: "Reopening Britain's pubs on a sunny Saturday in July was dumb enough. Letting them open from 6am is stupefyingly stupid.

"Does anyone at No10 have a brain? Or do they just want us all to die? Serious questions."

However, some followers called Piers 'hypocritical' after he sipped a pint of beer at 6am just days before.

He also went on to accuse co-host Susanna of being "dull" for being teetotal and not partaking.

One Twitter user responded to Piers' outraged tweet: "Weren't you drinking beer at 6am on GMB. A stupid stunt."

Another user added: "I thought you liked an early morning pint! Live on GMB!! Hypocrite."

