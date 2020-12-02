Piers Morgan and Matt Hancock vowed on GMB to get the coronavirus vaccine live on the show.

Health Secretary Mr Hancock appeared on Good Morning Britain following news that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been approved for use in the UK.

It’s believed the vaccine could start being rolled out as early as next week.

Despite the good news, some people have voiced their concerns about the injection’s safety.

Matt Hancock appeared on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say on GMB?

As a result, Piers told Mr Hancock that he wants to get the jab live on GMB as a way to convince viewers that it’s safe.

Mr Hancock seemed up for the idea, and claimed he would happily join him when the time comes.

Piers said: “We would happily take this if it helped take the message over, I would take it live on air, I don’t care, I feel it’s really important to get through this if enough people take it.”

“I’ll take it with you Piers, you have to take leadership in these these times,” replied Mr Hancock.

Read more: Piers Morgan fears ITV bosses will soon sack him from Good Morning Britain

“Let’s do it together, live on air, it would be powerful, it would send the right message.”

He added: “As a healthy middle-aged man you’re not at the top of the prioritisation, but if we can get that approved and people think that’s reasonable, I am up for doing that.

Piers Morgan vowed to the the vaccine live on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB viewers say about Piers and Matt Hancock?

Some viewers weren’t pleased with Piers’ offer to get the jab.

In fact, many took to social media telling him to “wait his turn”.

I thought it was going out to the most vulnerable and key workers first 🤔🤔🤔 — Mr X (@MrX17117) December 2, 2020

Appreciate what you were trying to do but came across as trying to jump the vaccine queue by using your status and position @piersmorgan #gmb #CovidVaccine @GMB — Emily (@away_travelling) December 2, 2020

Piers trying to jump the queue for the vaccine saying he'll take it live on air with Matt Handcock #GMB — Intoxicated Jesus (@TheIntoxicatedJ) December 2, 2020

Others hit out at Piers for thinking he would have any sway over whether people take the vaccine or not. “Powerful message = That would be really good publicity for me & my ego offering to take the vaccine on TV with @MattHancock” tweeted one viewer. Another viewer said: “#GMB Morgan’s desperate to get his hands on this vaccine!” The UK government has already ordered 40 million doses of the free jab, which is enough to vaccinate 20 million people. “I’m confident now, with the news today, that from spring, from Easter onwards, things are going to be better,” added Mr Hancock. “And we’re going to have a summer next year that everybody can enjoy.”

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV, weekdays, from 6am.

Do you enjoy watching GMB? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.