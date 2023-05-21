Piers Morgan addresses rumours of a return to ITV to replace Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield has just left This Morning, but already fans are calling for Piers Morgan to replace him.

Phillip, 61, chose to leave the show after ongoing reports of a feud with co-star, Holly Willoughby. On Saturday, he released a statement confirming his most recent appearance would be his last.

Could Piers Morgan be returning to ITV?

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind,” he wrote. “I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on. I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me.”

While Holly is staying on the sofa, a permanent replacement has yet to be confirmed.

But some are hoping straight-talking Piers, 58, could be heading to This Morning.

I still don’t believe a single word Meghan Markle says!

Piers was a popular presenter on Good Morning Britain, with his robust interviews and sharp dialogue making breakfast television must-see viewing.

Piers was ousted from GMB in 2021. He was unceremoniously given the boot from the programme after he claimed that Meghan Markle was ‘lying’ when she said she had been suicidal.

He now fronts his own programme, Piers Morgan Uncensored, on Talk TV.

Could Piers be making a big ITV comeback? Well, the man himself has now had his say.

Who will be on This Morning?

Taking to Instagram, he told his two million followers: “Thanks to everyone suggesting I might replace Philip Schofield as Holly Willoughby’s Scotland-host at This Morning in a Lazarus-like comeback to ITV.”

However, he added why this simply would not happen.

“Unfortunately, there’s just one problem: I still don’t believe a single word Meghan Markle says!”

Holly herself is taking an extended break from This Morning.

With her half-term break extended, Holly will return with a new presenter on Monday June 5.

