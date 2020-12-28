Pieces Of A Woman on Netflix is getting rave reviews for its raw and unflinching look at grief and the loss of a child.

The drama, starring British star Vanessa Kirby and Shia LeBeouf, has been called “mesmerising” and one of the “films of the year”.

Furthermore, it’s also been called a hard watch.

So, what is Pieces Of A Women all about, who’s in it and where can you watch it?

Vanessa stars in Pieces Of A Woman (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

What is Pieces Of A Woman on Netflix all about?

The one-off film tells the story of Martha and Sean Carson, a couple on the cusp of parenthood.

They decide to go for a home birth, but during the procedure, a flustered midwife doesn’t handle things well.

Dealing with the devastating aftermath, the midwife is charged with criminal negligence.

Read more: The Crown season 4: Palace intruder reveals what really happened in the Queen’s bedroom

Martha must then deal with her grief, her rapidly disintegrating relationship with her husband, and the court case.

Writer and director duo Kata Wéber and Kornél Mundruczó have said that the drama is based on their own experiences of losing a child.

Shia LeBeouf also stars (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

Who stars in Pieces of A Woman?

British actress Vanessa Kirby, 32, shot to fame after playing Princess Margaret in series one and two of The Crown.

She’s also starred in two Mission Impossible movies alongside Tom Cruise.

Elsewhere, Shia LeBeouf, the Hollywood actor who’s famous for the Transformers movies and most recently Borg vs McEnroe, stars.

Molly Parker plays midwife, Eva.

You can watch the film on Netflix (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

Where can you watch Pieces Of A Woman?

The film received its premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September (2020).

It will get a wider release in cinemas on December 30.

Read more: Prince Charles and Camilla confirm they’ve restricted Twitter comments following excessive trolling

But for home viewers, the film gets its digital premiere on Netflix on January 7.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.