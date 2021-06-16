Bust out your lycra and neon headbands – Apple TV+ is sending us back to the 80s for new series, Physical.

The eight-part comedy-drama is all about female empowerment in a time when women were more often seen than heard.

And if they were anything like this leading lady, they had a lot of thoughts.

So who’s in the show? What exactly does it cover and when is it out?

Here’s everything you need to know…

What is Physical about?

Physical follows Sheila Rubin, a dutiful housewife living in the middle of 1980s San Diego, California.

Spending most of the day tending to her daughter, she is miserable – resorting to ballet classes or binge-eating in a bid for release.

But one day, she starts to find a new lease of life when she takes up aerobics.

With the type of exercise still new and fresh, Shiela finds empowerment as she takes the passion and runs with it.

Sheila’s burgeoning career sees her empowerment blossom (Credit: Apple TV+)

As a result, she soon launches a game-changing career as an exercise videotape mogul, becoming a lifestyle guru.

However, as her personal empowerment grows, there are others waiting to drag her down.

While all this is happening, viewers get to hear Sheila’s real feelings as the thoughts in her head provide commentary.

Who is in the cast?

Bridemaids star Rose Byrne stars as influencer-in-progress Sheila Rubin.

Rory Scovel stars as her husband Danny, while Grace Kelly Quigley plays their daughter, Maya.

Meanwhile, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao complete the cast.

How will Sheila’s husband deal with her new success? (Credit: Apple TV+)

When is Physical released?

The first three episodes of Physical drop June 18th on Apple TV+.

After that, the series will update weekly and will run for eight episodes.

It’s not yet known if the show will get a season two.

The dramatic comedy launches June 18th (Credit: Apple TV+)

