Phillip Schofield could be plotting a very lucrative next move, according to industry experts.

The telly star, 61, is being tipped to host a new show to rival This Morning following his sudden departure.

Phillip has hosted This Morning for 21 years but he has dabbled with work on Channel 5 in the past.

And it is believed he could be poached back in a multi-million pound deal.

Phillip Schofield has ‘Channel 5 waiting in the wings’

Nick Ede, brand and culture expert, told Mail Online that C5 bosses will be ‘waiting in the wings’ to offer Phillip a lucrative contract.

Last year, BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker was nabbed by the broadcaster for a reported £1.5million sum.

Nick told the publication: “I think that Phillip is a very popular TV presenter who has had many many successful years on screen.

“He still has a lot fans and I think that although his relationship on screen may be wavering he will have lots of other opportunities coming to him.

“He’s a bankable star. His popularity will see him overcome the current hurdles he’s facing.”

Nick added: “Another broadcaster may take him on or he will do radio for a while. That’s lucrative and popular too, and he has a great knowledge of music.”

It was announced in a statement on Saturday that Phillip would be stepping down from This Morning with immediate effect.

This means his last episode was Thursday May 18.

Phil’s departure comes amid reports of an ongoing feud with his co-star Holly Willoughby.

‘Very difficult last few days’

Phillip said in a statement via ITV: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Holly Willoughby will remain on This Morning and will co-present with members of the ITV show’s ‘family’.

This includes Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Josie Gibson and Rochelle Humes.

New ITV prime time show

Holly, 42, has since released her own statement and thanked Phil for his ‘knowledge, experience and humour’.

She said: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.

“The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

ITV is standing by Phil. He also presents shows including The Cube by himself on ITV1 and Dancing On Ice with Holly.

Head of entertainment Kevin Lygo said they are also working on a new “prime time show” with him.

“Phillip is hands down one of the best broadcasters of his generation and we thank him for his two decades’ worth of absolutely terrific television on the This Morning sofa,” he said.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip starting with the British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series to come.”

