Phillip Schofield’s daughter employed by talent agency that’s brutally dropped him

After 35 years, Phillip Schofield’s talent agency, YMU Agency, has decided to drop him following the statement he shared yesterday (May 27). His eldest daughter, Molly, is one of the employees at the agency.

For the past eight years, Molly worked as an agent at the company for the likes of Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon. Other stars at the agency include Ant & Dec and Claudia Winkleman.

Following Phillip’s viral statement about his affair with a younger colleague on This Morning, YMU has shared their own statement and completely removed him from their website after working so closely with him.

Phillip Schofield dropped by talent agency (Credit: YouTube)

Phillip admits to lying about relationship with young employee

In Phillip’s statement, the TV presenter revealed that he had a relationship with a much younger employee at This Morning while married to his wife.

“I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife,” he said.

Phillip described the relationship as “unwise” and also “not illegal”.

“I am resigning from ITV with immediate effect, expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me,” Phillip continued.

Phillip Schofield’s viral statement (Credit: YouTube)

YMU parted with Philip with “immediate effect”

As a result of Phillip’s bombshell statement, YMU Agency also revealed they were to part ways with Philip with immediate effect in their own statement.

“Honesty and integrity are core values for YMU’s whole business, defining everything we do,” Mary Bekhait, the CEO of YMU Group, said, adding: “Talent management is a relationship based entirely on trust.

“These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisors we had brought in to support him,” she continued.

YMU Agency parted ways with Phillip on Thursday (May 25). Reports have stated that he was a shareholder and a “big player” in the group.

At the time of writing, it is unknown whether his 29-year-old daughter Molly will continue working at YMU. She has been an employee since 2015.

YMU parted ways with Phillip Schofield (Credit: YouTube)

