Dancing On Ice host Phillip Schofield looked suave alongside co-host Holly Willoughby yesterday evening, but some viewers mocked his ‘1970s’ outfit.

The This Morning presenter, 58, returned to screens on Sunday (January 24) for the second episode in this year’s series of the ice-skating show.

As the final set of contestants took to the rink, Phil wore a dark pin-striped suit with a pale, high-neck shirt underneath.

Phillip Schofield’s outfit caused a stir on Dancing On ice (Credit: ITV)

What did Dancing On Ice viewers say about Phillip Schofield and his outfit?

On Twitter, viewers poked fun at Schofe’s get-up.

One said: “I’m not liking how Phil is dressed #DancingOnIce.”

A second tweeted: “Holly looks hot on tonight’s episode of @dancingonice, not sure on Schofield’s suit jacket though! #DancingOnIce.”

Some viewers joked Phil looked like he had dressed in the dark (Credit: ITV)

A third wrote: “#dancingonice I’m sorry Phillip, double breasted suit and a T-shirt? Who dressed you?”

“Not keen on Phil’s choice of outfit for tonight!” penned a fourth.

I see Phil Schofield has either lost a bet or got dressed in the dark again!

A fifth quipped: “Phil is slowly morphing into Liberace #DancingOnIce.”

Someone else joked it was like something from “the 1970s”.

Others loved Phil’s Dancing On Ice outfit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another said: “I see Phil Schofield has either lost a bet or got dressed in the dark again! What a look! Surely he can do better with his We Buy Any Car money #DancingOnIce.”

I see Phil Scoffield has either lost a bet or got dressed in the dark again! What a look! Surely he can do better with his 'we buy any car' money 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #DancingOnIce — Steve Smith BA (Hons) (@SteveSmithVB) January 24, 2021

I’m not liking how Phil is dressed #DancingOnIce — @TheRealDeclanKincaid (@TheRealDeclanK1) January 24, 2021

#dancingonice I’m sorry Phillip, double breasted suit and a t-shirt???? Who dressed you??? — Hazel Reed (@bubbar) January 24, 2021

Not keen on Phil’s choice of outfit for tonight!? #DancingOnIce — Lew 🐝 (@lew0497) January 24, 2021

Phil is slowly morphing into Liberace #DancingOnIce — Adele (@Adele2428) January 24, 2021

However, not everyone felt that way, as some viewers took to social media to say they loved what Phil was wearing.

“Looove @Schofe’s suit tonight!” said one, alongside a red heart emoji.

What happened on Dancing On Ice

During the second episode of the series, radio star Sonny Jay nabbed the final Golden Ticket to secure a place in musicals week.

And rapper Lady Leshurr, after failing to avoid a place in the skate-off, took to the ice again to compete against broadcaster and musician Myleene Klass.

Judges Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman, Jayne Torville and Christopher Dean voted to keep Lady Leshurr in the competition, making Myleene the first of this year’s celebrities to go.

– Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday (January 31) at 6pm on ITV

