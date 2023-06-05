Phillip Schofield ‘could not watch’ Holly’s This Morning return as his fearful family avoid ’triggers’

Phillip Schofield “could not watch” Holly Willoughby’s return to This Morning on Monday (June 5), it’s been claimed.

The former national treasure, 61 lost his high-profile presenting gig on the ITV show, his lucrative contract with ITV and his management – following his affair confession last week.

Holly has been missing from the long-running ITV show for a few weeks. And on Monday it marked her first time back on the programme since Phillip confessed to having the fling with a younger employee.

And while all eyes were on Holly as she addressed the scandal in an “honest and open” way – it appears Phillip did not turn in to watch.

Holly made her return to the This Morning studios (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield ‘won’t watch’ Holly on This Morning

On Monday, Holly co-hosted This Morning alongside Josie Gibson – for the first time in over two weeks. However, Phillip reportedly did not want to watch the show he once presented for 21 years. This is because he apparently fears it would be “triggering”.

A pal told The Sun: “He physically could not watch — he’s not there yet. Even listening to the opening credits would be hugely triggering. His family is being incredibly careful not to have the TV on when he’s in the room to ensure he doesn’t see anything. Of course he is aware Holly is back on air today and he absolutely wanted her to shine, and smash it.”

Phillip slammed for ‘using’ elderly mum

It comes after Phillip was accused of “using” his elderly mum for “PR” as new pictures of her ‘heartbreak’ emerged. At the weekend, new pictures were published of Phillip and his 87-year-old mum – just moments after he told her he had stepped down from ITV. And it’s fair to say they haven’t gone down too well with Brits.

In the snaps, Phillip and his mum, Pat, sat on a bench near the ocean in Newquay, Cornwall. The snaps were taken two weeks ago on Friday May 19 – after he reportedly got a call from his manager to tell him his This Morning stint was no more.

In the photos, Phillip can be seen hugging his mother, who uses a walking frame. He held her hand tightly as he delivered the devastating news about his ITV job. But it seems Phillip’s pictures with The Sun have rubbed Brits up the wrong way.

Phillip apparently didn’t want to watch Holly’s statement (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield branded manipulative’ over photos with mum

Rushing to Twitter, plenty of people were left fuming over what they speculated to be a “staged photo op”. And soon called out Phillip for what they saw as him “using” his mum.

One person alleged: “This is so cringe and manipulative. All taped for maximum TV sympathy votes of course.” A second chimed in and said: “Seems there is no depths he won’t sink.”

A third claimed: “Using his mother as PR.” Someone else said: “Just when you think he can’t sink any lower. He uses his poor old mum to garner sympathy. The poor lady looks so bewildered,” they speculated.

Read more: Holly Willoughby statement on Phillip Schofield massively divides viewers

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.