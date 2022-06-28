Phillip Schofield and his estranged wife Stephanie have proven once again to be on great terms.

The ITV star and his wife had been married for 27 years before he came out as gay in February 2020 live on This Morning.

While such a revelation could no doubt test even the strongest of bonds, Phil and Steph have remained close ever since.

The duo got together on Monday (June 27) to attend Wimbledon together.

Phil documented their fun day out on Instagram Stories.

Phillip Schofield shared a picture from Wimbledon while attending with his wife (Credit: Instagram)

Phillip Schofield attends Wimbledon with his wife

Phillip shared a picture of some champagne and strawberries from the VIP lounge at the tennis tournament.

He captioned the snap: “How very civilised,” and added numerous smiley faces.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

The estranged couple enjoyed the day out with Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin.

Holly uploaded several photos of the day, including a lovely shot of the foursome smiling and enjoying glasses of champagne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Phil and Steph still wear their wedding rings

Meanwhile, despite being apart for over two years, the pair still wear their wedding rings as a symbol of their commitment.

Opening up about his reasoning for still wearing his wedding ring, Philip said previously on the How to Wow podcast: “Because I am still married to Steph.

It is not in my nature to hurt people and so I have to reconcile myself with the fact that I have done that.

“It is not in my nature to hurt people and so I have to reconcile myself with the fact that I have done that. Indeed I have done that and I tried very hard not to.

“I also say, is it possible to come out and not hurt your wife? No of course it isn’t. My greatest concern is that she is okay.”

Phillip Schofield and his wife are still close (Credit: ITV)

“We have not discussed that at all,” he added when probed on the subject of getting a divorce.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby stuns in pink dress as she attends Wimbledon with Phillip Schofield

Phillip and Stephanie share two children together, Molly and Ruby.

The family have remained a tight unit since Phil and Steph’s split, and have always spoken positively in public about their situation.

Phil told Holly on This Morning: “Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met.

“My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.